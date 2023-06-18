Stories
Algeria Blocks Internet to Prevent Students Cheating During Exams

posted by mrpg on Sunday June 24, @02:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-carrier dept.
Career & Education

An Anonymous Coward writes:

As solutions go, it is certainly radical: in order to thwart a mass epidemic of cheating by students taking their school leaving exams, Algeria shut down the internet for up to three hours a day this week – for everyone.

[... The public telephone operator Algérie Telecom] published a timetable of the shutdown schedule: three one-hour blackouts, coinciding with the first hour of each baccalaureate exam, on Wednesday, and two each on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

[...] Cheating among the more than 700,000 students who take Algeria's bac was so widespread in 2016 that the education ministry declared several exams void and using new question papers.

[...] Algeria is not, however, the only country to take such radical steps during exam season: Syria, Iraq, Mauritania, Uzbekistan and several Indian states reportedly block access to the internet. Ethiopia shuts down social media.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @03:15AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @03:15AM (#697444)

    Everyone wants to sit next to the smart kid so they can look at their exam paper...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @03:54AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @03:54AM (#697450)

      So have a local cache to avoid hitting Télécom Algérie's network.

  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday June 24, @03:29AM

    by canopic jug (3949) on Sunday June 24, @03:29AM (#697446)

    In all likelihood these shutdowns are just practice for dealing with civil unrest or even just political opposition.

