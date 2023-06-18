from the no-carrier dept.
As solutions go, it is certainly radical: in order to thwart a mass epidemic of cheating by students taking their school leaving exams, Algeria shut down the internet for up to three hours a day this week – for everyone.
[... The public telephone operator Algérie Telecom] published a timetable of the shutdown schedule: three one-hour blackouts, coinciding with the first hour of each baccalaureate exam, on Wednesday, and two each on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
[...] Cheating among the more than 700,000 students who take Algeria's bac was so widespread in 2016 that the education ministry declared several exams void and using new question papers.
[...] Algeria is not, however, the only country to take such radical steps during exam season: Syria, Iraq, Mauritania, Uzbekistan and several Indian states reportedly block access to the internet. Ethiopia shuts down social media.
Algeria blocks internet to prevent students cheating during exams
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @03:15AM (1 child)
Everyone wants to sit next to the smart kid so they can look at their exam paper...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @03:54AM
So have a local cache to avoid hitting Télécom Algérie's network.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday June 24, @03:29AM
In all likelihood these shutdowns are just practice for dealing with civil unrest or even just political opposition.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.