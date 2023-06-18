Stories
Azure North Europe Downed by the Curse of the Irish – Sunshine

posted by mrpg on Sunday June 24, @05:17AM
from the dont-mine-in-azure dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

[...] Microsoft has now revealed that source of its troubles: mildly warm weather. That day in Dublin, where Microsoft's North Europe data center resides, the high temperature reached a pleasant 18°C or about 64°F in Freedom Units.

[...] Microsoft's Azure status history explains, "On 19 Jun 2018, Data Center Critical Environments systems in one of our data centers in the North Europe region experienced an increase in outside air temperature."

[...] Azure customers who rely on the North Europe region may want to make sure they have outage plans in place. By next Friday, the weather forecast in Dublin anticipates temperatures as high as 24°C or 75°F.

According to a 2016 study by Emerson Network Power and the Ponemon Institute, about 12 per cent of data center outages can be attributed to weather, with the remainder being human and mechanical error.

It was an 11 hours disruption.

Original Submission


  by Bot on Sunday June 24, @05:30AM

    by Bot (3902) on Sunday June 24, @05:30AM

    MS treats its customers as hostages, treats its data center as sweatshops.
    I WILL AVENGE YOU, RACKS OF SILICON. OUR DAY SHALL COME (if the weather holds)!

(1)