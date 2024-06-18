from the skirting-existing-laws dept.
The Center for American Progress reports
Before Stephen Paddock opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip last October, killing 58 and wounding hundreds, most Americans probably hadn't heard of bump-fire stocks--add-ons that lets a semiautomatic rifle fire as quickly as a machine gun. Until that mass shooting, they were a novelty known only among firing-range enthusiasts and Cool Gun YouTube.
Within months of Las Vegas, lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation[1] to outlaw the devices, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, or ATF, announced plans to ban them through regulation.[2]
But gun control advocates warn bump stocks are just one part of a much bigger problem. A flood of new gun technologies is pushing the envelope on what a civilian can legally own, skirting laws that have kept the most dangerous weapons off the street for decades.
[...] Weapons like machine guns, silencers, and short-barreled rifles and shotguns are regulated under the National Firearms Act of 1934 and subsequent amendments. To own one of those weapons, a civilian has to go through a lengthy approval process and pay a special tax. The job of deciding whether a gun falls under NFA's restrictions falls to ATF.
Gun manufacturers have used the law's technicalities to create guns that are just as powerful, and deadly, as restricted weapons but without the added tax and strict regulations.
Take the SAINT, by Springfield Armory. It's an AR-15 with a 30-round magazine and a 7.5-inch barrel. That's shorter than the legal rifle length under federal law. But instead of a shoulder stock, the SAINT has a "stabilizing brace" or "forearm brace"--a device designed to attach to a shooter's forearm for one-handed firing rather than resting against their shoulder. By ATF's definition, the SAINT is a pistol, not a rifle, because it isn't meant to be fired from the shoulder. So anyone who can pass a federal background check can buy one online for $989.
[...] Stabilizing braces aren't the only new gun tech to skirt around the National Firearms Act. Franklin Armory's Binary Trigger System fires two rounds with every shot--one when the trigger is depressed and one when it's released, doubling the rate of fire. Like bump stocks and stabilizing braces, binary triggers aren't currently regulated under the National Firearms Act.
In one YouTube video, a man uses a binary trigger to fire a 30-round magazine in less than five seconds. In another, a binary trigger beats out a fully-automatic weapon.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Sunday June 24, @10:42AM
The problem isn't guns, or "assault weapons", or bump stocks, or anything of the sort. It's purely cultural, and it's a relatively recent change.
Back when I was in school in the US, it wasn't unusual to see pickup trucks with rifles carried openly on a rack on the back window. These trucks even parked at schools. There were no school shootings. Todaay? Freak-out!
The difference isn't in the guns, and controlling guns is treating a symptom. Look at the UK, in particular larger cities like London. Guns are outlawed, but they still have gun crime - plus more knife attacks. So now you can be arrested for carrying a knife without a good reason, and they want to outlaw points on knives. Of course, there was the guy, a couple of months back, who was attacked with a screwdriver - which will do just fine as a stabbing weapon. Meanwhile, they have a problem with acid attacks. So...outlaw tools, chemicals...heck, better outlaw rocks.
The real questions concern culture. First, has violent crime actually increased? Second, if certain types of violence have become more common (as in: mass shootings), why is this the case? Regardless of the cause - and we can have some interesting discussions - outlawing certain types of weapons just completely misses the point. That like putting a bandaid on an ulcerating tumor: maybe it covers up the problem for a while, but it doesn't actually address the underlying problem.
