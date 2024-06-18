from the fetch-the-popcorn dept.
From Raw Story
The National Park Service has approved an application for a year anniversary commemoration of Charlottesville's violent white supremacist rally to be held in Washington, DC.
DC's WUSA9 reported that NPS approved the application but has not yet issued permits for the rally set to be held at Lafayette Square, a seven-acre park just north of the White House. The event is to be organized by Jason Kessler, the organizer of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville where 32-year-old Heather Heyer was hit and killed by an alleged white supremacist.
"This year we have a new purpose," Kessler said, discussing the upcoming rally. "That's to talk about the civil rights abuse that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last year."
Kessler claimed it wasn't his fault that "that stuff happened," and said that in the months since the rally ostensibly intended to "defend" a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, "white civil rights" have taken a hit.
"We're not able to peacefully assemble. We're not able to speak," he told WUSA. "I keep telling people if your right to rally and your right to protest means that someone else's life might be in danger, then it is no longer free speech but it is hate speech."
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 24, @06:18PM
I'm not at all sure how this will play out. If the rally is banned outright then some will argue that those who wished to attend the rally are being prevented from gathering and making their feelings known. If it goes ahead I will be very surprised if everything passes peacefully. There is bound to be an opposing rally, or at least some who wish to protest against the right wing, and I cannot see this ending well.
Whether Trump will want to remain in Washington during the rally is another question entirely. They are, to some extent, his supporters and even he must be able to see that he could get sucked into something that he would rather avoid. I suspect he will be off for a golfing weekend and give verbal support, if anything, from there.
