Lucasfilm "Licking Their Wounds" But Not Halting 'Star Wars' Development
Mild spoilers in TFA about certain characters that appear in the film.
Disney and Lucasfilm are reassessing their plans for future Star Wars movies in the wake of the disappointing performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is having to fight to make much more than $350 million worldwide, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. "They haven't slowed down development," says a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm's thinking, "but they are licking their wounds."
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and her team are regrouping and figuring out the direction of the movies beyond the final installment of the main series of films, Star Wars: Episode IX, which is scheduled for release Dec. 20, 2019. "It doesn't mean those spinoffs don't happen," says another insider of Solo's underperformance globally. "It just means they're trying to figure out how to make, and market, them differently."
[...] "They were developing anything and everything," says another exec. "It was a case of them stuffing so much sausage and not try to break the casing."
Meanwhile, Han Solo's blaster was sold for over 0.1% of the film's gross.
Related: Star Wars Franchise Loses Fourth Director in Two Years
Meet the New Star Wars IX Director: J. J. Abrams
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow will not direct Star Wars: Episode IX:
Star Wars: Episode IX needs a new director. Lucasfilm has announced that Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is leaving the project. [...] Playwright Jack Thorne, best known for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was recently hired to do a comprehensive rewrite of the Episode IX script by Trevorrow and his Safety Not Guaranteed co-screenwriter Derek Connolly.
While the nature of the disagreement with Lucasfilm isn't clear, there have been rumblings of discontent for several months. During that time, Trevorrow also suffered withering reviews for his passion project, The Book of Henry, which was a critical and commercial calamity.
Although Lucasfilm's new movies have found immense success at the box office and with audiences and critics, the process of working with directors on the new saga and spin-offs has occasionally been fraught. Chronicle filmmaker Josh Trank was set to direct an unspecified stand-alone movie (believed to be a Boba Fett project) before parting ways amid chaos on the recent Fantastic Four movie. And The LEGO Movie directors Phil Miller and Chris Lord were removed from the young Han Solo film and replaced with veteran Ron Howard amid disputes over the state of that project.
Star Wars IX was planned for release on May 24, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out on December 15, 2017.
Safety Not Guaranteed or Steins;Gate?
It was announced last week that Colin Trevorrow will no longer direct Star Wars: Episode IX. In finding his replacement, Lucasfilm turned to a familiar face... J. J. Abrams:
J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.
The release date has been moved from May 24, 2019 to December 20, 2019.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Sunday June 24, @10:45PM (1 child)
I wasn't going to watch it when I first say the trailers and release date. I was originally anticipating it for a Christmas/New year date but was surprised they released it in May. The trailers didn't impress either - Alden Ehrenreich comes across as more of a sleazeball. I did eventually watch it only through word of mouth from mates that it was pretty decent, and it was.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 24, @11:03PM
The real Han Solo character is mostly a sleazeball, shoots first, "better her than me," (being killed) etc. but shines through as a hero when it really counts.
The insurmountable problem with Han Solo stories in the theater is that Harrison Ford a) doesn't want to do it anymore, and b) so owns the character that most people won't ever think they'll be happy with anybody else. 1976 was a LONG time ago, in a galaxy without smartphones or the internet - they had to make this move sooner or later, probably should have tried it sooner instead of waiting until they had no other option.
Of course, I'd like to see them try to produce Lucas' ideas about microbes ruling the galaxy - pull that off and I'd really be impressed, try and fail and I'll still go see at least the first one in the theater just out of respect for having the chutzpah to try.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Gaaark on Sunday June 24, @10:53PM
Obviously putting out crap has caught up to them:
Kill off Han Solo, but do it in so crappy, unemotional and unmoving way...they killed him and I didn't care. In the first Star Wars, Luke's aunt and uncle die and I felt bad for Luke: they sold me on his loss, made me care.
Han Freaking Solo dies and I didn't give a fart.
Stop with 'splosions, mega hugeGigantic death stars and write a story. Make me HAVE to watch it, and not just once.
But no...put out crap and then market it to hell and try to pull the money from my wallet by...the Force? Ain't gonna work.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Sunday June 24, @10:56PM (2 children)
The only good star wars films were the first two where Lucas didn't have 100% control of everything from script to casting. And the main reason the first two were good is the special effects which were revolutionary. The script, cast and characters were all shite and everyone knew it. But for little kids it was magical, probably why so many liked it, not for the dumb story but for the neat o space guys, laser blasters and star ships! Wow! Cooooool! I'm pretty sure most adults were like meh. I liked it as a kid, just like I liked the dark crystal. But you don't see me worshiping fictitious film stories and characters.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday June 24, @11:02PM
The main reason the first movie was good was because of the aggressive editing job that was done on the film (by people who weren't George Lucas).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 24, @11:06PM
Yes, but lovable and hugely entertaining shite which is so much better (and more marketable) than a "hard" science fiction story done well.
And, you realize that Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Star Wars, and Sesame Street are all heavily Henson?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, @11:01PM
It's dead [dailytelegraph.com.au] and nobody cares about Disney Soy Wars. See also the Ghostbusters remake, Oceans 11 or any of the god awful, Social Justice pandering, shit-sandwiches Hollywood is now serving. There's some fan theory that the original Soylo directors were fired because they modelled the social justice droid as a parody of Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. That version may have been worth a watch.