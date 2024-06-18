from the they're-not-coming dept.
European Union lawmakers are unhappy that Facebook is refusing to comply with their request to send two senior officials to testify at a hearing into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
The EU parliament's Civil Liberties Committee wants to question Facebook's chief privacy officer and the vice presidents for advertisements and global public policy.
The committee said Friday that global public policy vice president Joel Kaplan will attend Monday's hearing, but he will only be accompanied two members of Facebook's public policy team.
Committee Chairman Claude Moraes said "we had expected to hear from other speakers."
Moraes said "it will be up to members to see if Facebook's answers will be sufficient, convincing and trustworthy."
Initially, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to appear before the assembly but finally attended last month.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday June 25, @08:30AM
Why do I feel like lawmakers being "miffed over a Facebook snub" sounds so close to anyone being miffed by, well, a Facebook snub? The parallel high-school frenemy vibes I get from both of these sound a lot closer in their dynamics than they should. Maybe politics at the high school/national levels aren't really that different at all?