DDoS-Happy 'Bitcoin Baron' Sentenced To 20 Months In Jail

posted by Fnord666 on Monday June 25, @09:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the enjoy-your-vacation dept.
News

The Bitcoin Baron, a self-proclaimed vigilante responsible for DDoS attacks on civic networks in Madison, Wisc., San Marcos, Texas, and other sites in 2015, has been collared in Phoenix and sentenced to serve 20 months in prison.

The conviction and sentencing is only for the former attack, in which Randall Charles Tucker, who was 20 at the time, disabled the City of Madison’s website for six days, crippled the 911 emergency communication system and degraded the emergency service dispatch system. He went on to boast about the attacks on social media, according to the court documents, and on Skype chats in his gaming community.

The attack’s motivation is unclear, but it came shortly after a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old unarmed black man by a Madison police officer sparked outrage. Police brutality soon became a recurring theme for Tucker.

[...] The hacker pleaded guilty in April of last year to one count of intentional damage to a protected computer, in Madison.

In addition to the jail time, U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes of the District of Arizona also ordered Tucker to pay $69,331.56 in restitution.

  • (Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 25, @09:43AM

    by jasassin (3566) <jasassin@gmail.com> on Monday June 25, @09:43AM (#698047) Journal

    The hacker pleaded guilty in April of last year to one count of intentional damage to a protected computer, in Madison.

    A "protected" computer? Armed guards? Passwords? MS security essentials on it? All the windows updates?

    I want to make sure if someone DDoS my computer it's officially a "protected computer" so they get in uber doober trouble.

