With Instagram looming, YouTube is trying to keep its creators happy
YouTube is realizing it needs to treat its creators better, now that rival Instagram is making a play for them with its own video platform, IGTV.
The video service announced on Thursday three new ways for YouTubers to make money on its platform, during a presentation at the online video convention, VidCon, in Anaheim, California.
In the next few months, audiences will be able to support their favorite channels within YouTube by paying $4.99 per month to become a member of that channel's community and get access to exclusive posts, videos, live streams and other perks offered by the creator. The program, called Channel Memberships, will be available to channels with 100,000 subscribers or more that meet certain standards, like being eligible for ads and run by creators over the age of 18. The feature, previously called Sponsorships, launched last fall on YouTube Gaming to compete with rival streaming services Twitch, and will soon be made available on YouTube more broadly.
YouTube is also partnering with custom t-shirt company Teespring to allow creators to customize and sell merchandise directly through their channels, as of this week. Many YouTubers, large and small, already make and sell merchandise on their own for extra cash. Not to mention, hawk it incessantly in their videos.
Previously: Facebook/Instagram vs. Twitch and YouTube
Related Stories
Facebook.gg: New video game streaming service to rival Twitch
Facebook has launched its own video game streaming hub. Facebook.gg, which launched on Thursday, will compete directly with popular platforms like Twitch and Mixer.
It's part of the social media site's continued efforts to become a destination for video content. The new service suggests streams based on who individual users follow, and highlights content chosen by Facebook.
Instagram is targeting one of YouTube's weaknesses with plans for long-form video
Instagram is gunning for YouTube with a plan to allow longer-form video, according to the owner of an influencer network whose clients have talked with the Facebook-owned company, as well as numerous media reports.
Allowing long video could help Instagram court social media stars and their millions of fans to use its platform as their primary online home, instead of relying on YouTube, where many have fewer followers. And when the users move, so will the marketers, meaning Facebook stands to gain advertising revenue at Google-owned YouTube's expense.
[...] The news of the Facebook-owned platform embracing longer videos was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said Instagram would soon allow users to upload videos up to 60 minutes to their profiles. TechCrunch added on Thursday that Instagram was talking to social media influencers and publishers to create shows for an upcoming section for dedicated-to-video content, similar to Snapchat Discover.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday June 25, @11:27AM (1 child)
First, I don't know any channel that I'd consider worth of my $5/mo - even that's the price of coffee I have or 40% times the price of ciggies I smoke in a day. I do enjoy EEVBlog [youtube.com] when I get time to watch it. But that's the catch - I don't have enough time to watch it.
Second: if 1% of those 100k pay $5/mo, that's at least $5000/mo=$60k/year. Wonder how much the creators will actually see flowing towards them? I even wonder if youtube will even tell them how many paying subscribers they have.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @11:44AM
EEVBlog, Big Clive, AvE... This could start to get expensive.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Apparition on Monday June 25, @11:34AM
This is a shot across the bow of Patreon. Most serious YouTube video bloggers and video streamers that need/want more income use Patreon. I know I personally contribute towards five YouTubers' Patreons, (ranging in topics from comic books to video games to Linux). However, YouTube only allows one price point ($5 per month), while taking a 30% cut. Patreon allows multiple price points from $1 on up, and only takes a 5% cut of pledges. I don't see this move by YouTube changing things.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @11:36AM (1 child)
All the channels I watch are demonetized and regularly mislabelled as far-right. [splcenter.org] Wonder if Maajid Nawaz [nationalreview.com] might be able to talk some sense into SLPC [dailycaller.com] and friends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @11:41AM
Or "Southern Law Poverty Center" which they may be if they keep up the defamation. [weeklystandard.com]