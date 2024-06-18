from the I-disagree dept.
Nathan Myhrvold: 'Nasa doesn't want to admit it's wrong about asteroids'
Nathan Myhrvold is the former chief technology officer of Microsoft, founder of the controversial patent asset company Intellectual Ventures and the main author of the six-volume, 2,300-page Modernist Cuisine cookbook, which explores the science of cooking. Currently, he is taking on Nasa over its measurement of asteroid sizes.
For the past couple of years, you've been fighting with Nasa about its analysis of near-Earth asteroid size. You've just published a 33-page scientific paper [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.icarus.2018.05.004] [DX] criticising the methods used by its Neowise project team to estimate the size and other properties of approximately 164,000 asteroids. You have also published a long blog post explaining the problem. Where did Nasa go wrong and is it over or underestimating size?
Nasa's Wise space telescope [Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer] measured the asteroids in four different wavelengths in the infrared. My main beef is with how they analysed that data. What I think happened is they made some poor choices of statistical methods. Then, to cover that up, they didn't publish a lot of the information that would help someone else replicate it. I'm afraid they have both over- and underestimated. The effect changes depending on the size of the asteroid and what it's made of. The studies were advertised as being accurate to plus or minus 10%. In fact, it is more like 30-35%. That's if you look overall. If you look at specific subsets some of them are off by more than 100%. It's kind of a mess.
[...] Nasa's reported response has been to stand by the data and the analysis performed by the Neowise team. Can we trust Nasa after this?
They need to have an independent investigation of these results. When my preprint paper came out in 2016, they said: "You shouldn't believe it because it's not peer-reviewed." Well, now it has been peer reviewed. How Nasa handles it at this stage will be very telling. People have suggested to me the reason Nasa doesn't want to admit that anything is wrong with the data is that they're afraid it would hurt the chances of Neocam, an approximately $500m (£380m) telescope to find asteroids that might hit Earth proposed by the same group who did the Neowise analysis.
As a return to our topic of why business persons are not in charge of science, we have the most recent contribution of one Nathan Myhrvold:
Before joining Microsoft, Nathan was a postdoctoral fellow in the department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics at Cambridge University, and he worked with Professor Stephen Hawking. He earned a doctorate in theoretical and mathematical physics and a master's degree in mathematical economics from Princeton University, and he also has a master's degree in geophysics and space physics and a bachelor's degree in mathematics from UCLA. [ http://www.nathanmyhrvold.com/index.php/about ]
Sounds legit! But now, according to the Christian Science Monitor, he is going after the "NEOWISE results in a paper submitted to the journal Icarus and published online ahead of review, says that the WISE and NEOWISE research is filled with errors."
Now this may be the case, I am not one to judge, since I am not a rocket scientist, I am only the Greek philosopher who came up with the Heliocentric model of the Universe, but there is a lot of criticism, especially about the release of the paper before peer-evaluation was done (better than National Review, but not much.) One actual scientist says:
One error is that Myhrvold mixes up diameter and radius in one of his formulas, says Amy Mainzer, the principal investigator for NEOWISE at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.
Now the point of this submission is not so much that it is news, but that it represents a trend, a trend of wealthy non-experts feeling entitled to critique actual science. With Anthropogenic Global Warming, there are obvious conflicts of interest to be drawn. But in this, and other similar cases, we just have to wonder if it is not a case of "if I am so rich, I must be smart!" The usual retort is, "If you are so smart, why aren't you rich?". But I really think we need to start asking, "If you are so rich, why aren't you smart?"
Washington Post version here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2016/05/25/that-study-critiquing-nasas-bad-science-on-asteroids-is-pretty-bad-science/
Take a patent on asteroid data analysis, the sell it to Intellectual Ventures. Or go visit one of those asteroids with a length of rope and a scale, your choice.
How would you know how to compensate if you were not a super-genius former Microsoft Executive that did not give us Microsoft Bob, and so did not have to marry Bill and force him to get off his ass and start doing some philanthropy, but instead could just be an ass to an entire community of actual rocket scientists? At least he's not trying to convince us the universe is Electric!!!
Who gives a flying f about the absolute size of the asteroids? All I care about is if NASA (or whoever) got the orbits right -- and if any are headed our way in the near future.
Talk about a giant woooosh, this guy takes the cake.