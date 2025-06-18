from the about-time-too dept.
The Reserve Bank of India has given that country's banking sector a hard deadline to get Windows XP out of its ATMs: June 2019. That's more than five years beyond the May 2014 end of support for the OS.
In a notice to the nation's banks, issued last on June 21st, 2018, the Reserve Bank makes it clear that XP “and other unsupported operating systems” have been on its mind since at least April 2017, when it issued a circular outlining its concerns.
In spite of previous advisories instructing banks to put migration plans in place, things have not moved fast enough for the RBI.
“The slow progress on the part of the banks in addressing these issues has been viewed seriously by the RBI,” the notice said, adding that "the vulnerability arising from the banks’ ATMs operating on unsupported version of operating system and non-implementation of other security measures, could potentially affect the interests of the banks’ customers adversely".
The timetable says banks must reach 25 per cent deprecation by September 2018; 50 per cent by December 2018; and 75 per cent by March 2019.
The timetable also requires banks to implement anti-skimming technology, and to use whitelisting on ATMs so only approved software can run on them. Banks have been instructed to file their compliance plans by the end of July 2018.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @02:10PM (1 child)
Also, governments in in India tell people to do a lot of things.
In India, a lot of things don't get done.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 25, @02:40PM
What about banks that are in the process of upgrading their systems to Windows XP?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday June 25, @02:21PM
Are we sure we aren't talking about about the Point of Sale version, which if I recall correctly is supported until 2019?
Nothing really wrong with that, although they probably should consider some other OS that is better geared towares embedded environments.
I'll also throw in that if if they are using the OS as the one and only line of defense, then they are doing something horribly retardedly wrong and stupid. I suppose they want to connect their ATMs to the public unfiltered WiFi so they can browse the web on it or some shit.
If their communications are properly secured then it really shouldn't matter a hill of beans what old OS they are using other than the lack of support contracts.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Knowledge Troll on Monday June 25, @02:21PM (1 child)
https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-remember-some-xp-based-embedded-systems-to-get-support-to-2019/ [zdnet.com] - I wonder if they will just extend it again.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Monday June 25, @02:37PM
The Microsoft support runs out in 2019 - and the banks have been told to remove the software by that date. I don't see a conflict in those 2 statements. The banks have to make sure that the software is replaced by the time that the support line is cut.
If Microsoft is prepared to extend support still further, then maybe the banks will be allowed a little extra time. But it might simply be prudent to switch now as they are going to have to do it at some time or other.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday June 25, @02:25PM (1 child)
I hope stack overflow is prepared.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 25, @02:39PM
Why? Is Stack Overflow running on XP also?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @02:47PM
The last paragraph of the article wasn't quoted by the editor. It mentions extended custom support. Microsoft was asking $250 per unit per year for extended custom support. At least one company got that discounted to $25. (source [eyeonwindows.com]) I'm not aware of any specific end date for that.