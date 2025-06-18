from the clearly-not dept.
Monitor manufacturers may be putting 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) panels in some 1440p QHD (2560 × 1440) monitors. This can cause blurriness since one pixel would be mapped onto one and a half pixels:
Citing sources close to panel manufacturers, German website Prad.de writes that the costs of producing a 27-inch 4K 3840 x 2160 panel is often lower, or at least the same price as, creating a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD panel. As such, some companies have reportedly been producing monitors that use 4K panels despite being advertised as 1440p. This is said to happen often when panel supplies are low, or monitor demand is high.
[...] Prad.de included a simulated monitor test image in its report (below). It shows native 1440p on the top and 1440p scaled to 4K on the bottom.
Also at TechPowerUp.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday June 25, @04:05PM (3 children)
I thought it was common knowledge, at least I've known for a very long time, that you really should map your graphics chip output 1:1 to your display. If you don't, you can get Moiré pattern https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moir%E9_pattern [wikipedia.org]. Because Moiré pattern is visually objectionable, for a long time monitors combat the problem by filtering and averaging input pixels, and you lose sharpness.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @04:14PM (1 child)
But how do you do that mapping if the monitor supplier lies to you about the true number of pixels, and worse, doesn't even offer you to drive it with the native resolution? Which is exactly the issue this article is about.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday June 25, @04:27PM
100% agree, and I thought that was obvious. My post was just to say that I thought the pixel-mismatch blurring problem was common knowledge for a very long time.
Also obvious, to me, is that the monitor manufacturer is either completely ignorant of this and somehow didn't notice the blurring in their own QC, if they do any, or thinks their customers won't notice the blurring. Bad news travels very fast.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday June 25, @04:26PM
How is that supposed to work? A moire pattern is the result of interference between the patterns on two overlapping surfaces, and a monitor has only one surface. Driving a monitor at the wrong resolution will create all manner of different artifacts, but moire isn't one of them. A digital *camera* can create moire patterns if there's interference between patterns in the image and the grid of the imaging sensor - especially in the case of taking photos of a monitor, but that's unrelated.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Monday June 25, @04:32PM
Okay, this is a deeply dirty trick if true - selling a monitor incapable of displaying at its native resolution so that everything displays upscaling artifacts, but...
Presumably they're doing this to sell into a cheaper monitor niche while maintaining an artificially high price for an otherwise identical 4k monitor. So, all we need is a cheap way to identify the flawed monitors and repair them to display a true 4k image, and we could screw them at their own game. What are the odds of that being possible?