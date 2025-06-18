The fiftieth TOP500 list has been released. Although there has been little change at the top of the list, China now dominates the list in terms of the number of systems, rising to 202 from 160 in June, with the U.S. falling to 143 systems from 169. However, this seems to be the result of Chinese vendors pushing more commercial systems to get on the list:

An examination of the new systems China is adding to the list indicates concerted efforts by Chinese vendors Inspur, Lenovo, Sugon and more recently Huawei to benchmark loosely coupled Web/cloud systems that strain the definition of HPC. To wit, 68 out of the 96 systems that China introduced onto the latest list utilize 10G networking and none are deployed at research sites. The benchmarking of Internet and telecom systems for Top500 glory is not new. You can see similar fingerprints on the list (current and historical) from HPE and IBM, but China has doubled down. For comparison's sake, the US put 19 new systems on the list and eight of those rely on 10G networking. [...] Snell provided additional perspective: "What we're seeing is a concerted effort to list systems in China, particularly from China-based system vendors. The submission rules allow for what is essentially benchmarking by proxy. If Linpack is run and verified on one system, the result can be assumed for other systems of the same (or greater) configuration, so it's possible to put together concerted efforts to list more systems, whether out of a desire to show apparent market share, or simply for national pride."

Sunway TaihuLight continues to lead the list at just over 93 petaflops. The Gyoukou supercomputer has jumped from #69 (~1.677 petaflops) in the June list to #4 (~19.136 petaflops). Due to its use of PEZY "manycore" processors, Gyoukou is now the supercomputer with the highest number of cores in the list's history (19,860,000). The Trinity supercomputer has been upgraded with Xeon Phi processors, more than tripling the core count and bringing performance to ~14.137 petaflops (#7) from ~8.1 petaflops (#10). Each of the top 10 supercomputers now has a measured LINPACK performance of at least 10 petaflops.

The #100 system has an Rmax of 1.283 petaflops, up from 1.193 petaflops in June. The #500 system has an Rmax of 548.7 teraflops, up from 432.2 teraflops in June. 181 systems have a performance of at least 1 petaflops, up from 138 systems. The combined peformance of the top 500 systems is 845 petaflops, up from 749 petaflops.

Things are a little more interesting on the Green500 list. The Shoubu system B has an efficiency of 17.009 gigaflops per Watt, up from TSUBAME3.0's 14.11 GFLOPS/W at the #1 position in June (TSUBAME3.0 quadrupled its performance while its efficiency dipped to 13.704 GFLOPS/W (#6) on the new list). The top 4 systems all exceed 15 GFLOPS/W. #5 on the Green500 list is Gyoukou, which is #4 on the TOP500. Piz Daint is hanging in there at #10 on the Green500 list and #3 on the TOP500.

All of the new top 3 systems on the Green500 list (and Gyoukou at #5) use the PEZY-SC2 manycore processor. The SC2 has 2,048 cores and 8 threads per core, and has a single-precision peak performance of about 8.192 TFLOPS. Each SC2 also includes six MIPS management cores, making it possible to eliminate the need for an Intel Xeon host processor, although that has not been done in any of the new systems.

At 17 GFLOPS/W, it would take about 58.8 megawatts to power a 1 exaflops supercomputer. 20-25 MW is the preferred power level for initial exascale systems, although we may see a 40 MW system.

Previously: New List of TOP500 Supercomputers [Updated]