A month after the enforcement date of the General Data Protection Regulation – a law that businesses had two years to prepare for – many websites are still locking out users in the European Union as a method of compliance.
[...] Another retailer that failed to get its house in order is posh homeware store Pottery Barn, whose notice says that "due to technical challenges caused by new regulations in Europe" it can't accept orders from the EU.
"The pace of global regulations is hard to predict," the shop complains about the legislation, which was adopted on 14 April 2016. "But we have the ultimate goal of being able to offer our products everywhere."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 26, @02:20AM (7 children)
We need to see a few smaller, and maybe a couple big corporations fold under the pressure. Fines, penalties, loss of business, all combined, put them into bankruptcy. Someone buys up all their assets, and they are history.
That would be a wakeup call to those remaining: Take privacy seriously, or die. Take consumer rights seriously, or we'll shut you down. Spread the word, tell your mama, tell your daddy, tell everyone you know. Business is good, if it respects everyone it deals with, including the customers. Disrespect the customers, expect to die.
I can imagine the GDPR being abused, but at this point in time, it's the customer who is being abused. It's time for that to stop, and not just in Europe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @02:33AM (3 children)
Why an American company should give a fuck about something cooked up in Brussels?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday June 26, @02:41AM (2 children)
They don't need to.
But if they choose not to give a fuck, expect them to be banned in doing business in the European space.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @02:59AM (1 child)
I'm unsure of who that would hurt more. Isn't this going to basically end up as a Great Firewall of Europe? There's nothing to stop US companies from advertising, selling or collecting data, or anything else. European companies will still want those services if they can get them, but now they're gonna have to pay extra to cover the Executive Bond Fund. The physical presence stuff is laughable. Networks connect, so fuck going to the EU when I can mine your data from outside the jurisdiction. Try seizing a US company's assets that doesn't have them where you can grab them. How are you gonna stop Google from doing business as usual when they can pull out and stop supporting EU android phones, search service, news, and all the other stuff. I can flash a ROM on most Android phones without too much trouble, can your parents or grandparents? When the App Store is replaced with the botnet store, who wins?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday June 26, @03:08AM
And? Show me the damage.
Give me an analogy.
Is it like those protectionist taxes your president puts on the trade "for national security reasons"? Or those "Ban Huawei from competing in 5G technology on US soil"?
Isn't POTUS in his rights to raise them?
Isn't Europe in their rights to ask for a better protection of privacy for european citizens than what the american companies offer? The europeans seems to value private/personal data as much as the US value "trade secrets" - what's wrong with that?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday June 26, @02:35AM
FTFY. Because they do respect their customers (or at least don't disrespect them intentionally).
It is their consumers that are fucked in regards with their privacy rights, the ones 'that are the product not the customer'.
And if you start to respect the privacy rights of their merchandise, they will die because their business model is based on not respecting those rights.
From my side, a good riddance to them (but I have a hunch my PoV is not that representative as I'd wish)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 26, @02:35AM (1 child)
Man, we take privacy seriously as anyone without a foil hat around here but the GDPR is still an overreaching PoS.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 26, @02:59AM
Sorry, you'll have to define "we". Soylent? Yes, I can see that Soylent respects privacy, freedom of speech, and more. Or, did you mean corporations? Or, US government? Or, the global community of man? Or . . .
I'll stop trying to guess. Please, define that "we" in your post.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 26, @02:40AM
Lacking an official site policy on the GDPR, let's go with this one for you European types: lie. The only even arguably personal information we collect is an email address and you can put any address you like in there if you don't mind not being able to get emails from the site. I personally recommend president@whitehouse.gov. It's the one I've used since Clinton when I'm likely to get mail I don't want.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @02:41AM
People in Europe: You better leash your political dogs before the turn on you.
(Score: 2) by deimios on Tuesday June 26, @03:11AM
The GDPR applies to all EU citizens regardless of position on the globe. If an EU citizen is visiting the US and orders something from a US site, the GDPR applies. There will be GDPR trolls who exploit this and blackmail smaller businesses.