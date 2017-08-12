Beating humans at board games is passé in the AI world. Now, top academics and tech companies want to challenge us at video games instead. Today, OpenAI, a research lab founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman, announced its latest milestone: a team of AI agents that can beat the top 1 percent of amateurs at popular battle arena game Dota 2.

You may remember that OpenAI first strode into the world of Dota 2 last August, unveiling a system that could beat the top players at 1v1 matches. However, this game type greatly reduces the challenge of Dota 2. OpenAI has now upgraded its bots to play humans in 5v5 match-ups, which require more coordination and long-term planning. And while OpenAI has yet to challenge the game's very best players, it will do so later this year at The International, a Dota 2 tournament that's the biggest annual event on the e-sports calendar.

[...] OpenAI says that at any one time its Dota 2 bots have to choose between 1,000 different actions while processing 20,000 data points that represent what's happening in the game.

[...] For this new batch of Dota bots, the amount of self-play is staggering. Every day, the bots played 180 years of game time at an accelerated rate. They trained at this pace over a period of months.