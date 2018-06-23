Stories
Thermostats, Locks and Lights: Digital Tools of Domestic Abuse

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday June 26, @12:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the my-thermostat-is-holding-me-hostage dept.
SomeGuy writes:

The New York Times reports a disturbing increase in the use of "smart" devices in domestic abuse cases:

In more than 30 interviews with The New York Times, domestic abuse victims, their lawyers, shelter workers and emergency responders described how the technology was becoming an alarming new tool. Abusers - using apps on their smartphones, which are connected to the internet-enabled devices - would remotely control everyday objects in the home, sometimes to watch and listen, other times to scare or show power. Even after a partner had left the home, the devices often stayed and continued to be used to intimidate and confuse.

Connected home devices have increasingly cropped up in domestic abuse cases over the past year, according to those working with victims of domestic violence. Those at help lines said more people were calling in the last 12 months about losing control of Wi-Fi-enabled doors, speakers, thermostats, lights and cameras. Lawyers also said they were wrangling with how to add language to restraining orders to cover smart home technology.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday June 26, @12:20PM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 26, @12:20PM (#698707) Journal
    When I read something like this:

    Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, said disabling the devices could also further cut off a victim. “They’re not sure how their abuser is getting in and they’re not necessarily able to figure it out because they don’t know how the systems work,” Ms. Galperin said. “What they do is they just turn everything off, and that just further isolates them.”

    I get such an action further isolates them from their abusers, but I don't get how that's supposed to isolate them in other ways. She's assuming some value to smart home devices that I don't see. And what exactly is the point of the smart home again?

    • (Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 26, @12:27PM

      by anubi (2828) on Tuesday June 26, @12:27PM (#698708)

      The "smart home" is usually quite a bit smarter than me.

      I am about as dumb as an Arduino, so if its much smarter than that, I leave it on the shelf.

      Not much sense bringing the agony of being outsmarted into my own house.

      "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
