Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA Gives Jupiter The Van Gogh Treatment With Magnificent New Image

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday June 26, @01:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the planety-night dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Although originally slated to crash into Jupiter this month, Juno, NASA's Jovian explorer, has been given a three-year extension to gather all of NASAs planned scientific measurements, NASA announced earlier this month.

If it keeps producing images like this, showcasing Jupiter's writhing, stormy face, I really hope they never crash the Absolute Unit.

The picture was snapped on May 23 as Juno swung past the planet for a 13th time, only 9,600 miles from its "surface", the tangle of tumultuous clouds that mark its exterior. The bright white hues represent clouds that are likely made of a mix of ammonia and water, while the darker blue-green spirals represent cloud material "deeper in Jupiter's atmosphere."

Original Submission


«  Thermostats, Locks and Lights: Digital Tools of Domestic Abuse
NASA Gives Jupiter The Van Gogh Treatment With Magnificent New Image | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @02:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @02:11PM (#698760)
    top 10 maymay of 2015
(1)