After years of lobbying, industrial producers are now allowed to make camembert with pasteurised milk. As a result, one of France’s beloved cheeses may be disappearing – for good.
Source: http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20180618-the-end-to-a-french-cheese-tradition
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @05:17PM
...says no!
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Tuesday June 26, @05:20PM
I'm reading the article and trying vainly to understand how allowing product B is going to end product A. It sounds so long and convoluted as people tend to be when they try to explain why other people shouldn't be allowed to do what they want to do with their own property.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Tuesday June 26, @05:21PM
I hate this patronizing attitude. If I as a consumer want to switch to a more cheaply made product I'm not lost. You just wish I was forced to pick you out of having no other alternative.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Tuesday June 26, @05:28PM
You were always allowed to choose the cheaper product. All that changed is that now the cheaper product may be sold under the same name as the more expensive product.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Tuesday June 26, @05:36PM
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday June 26, @05:50PM
Basically, because the raw milk process is more temperamental and thus more expensive/labor intensive. Before, producers who used this traditional method could label their cheeses in a different way, which allowed consumers to understand the difference in production, and thus perhaps understand the reason for the higher price.
Exactly where was this? Who was not "allowed to do what they want to do with their own property"??
The industrial producers who used pasteurized milk were certainly able to make cheese with it. And they were able to sell it. The only thing that was restricted was what they were legally able to label it as. That's not about an individual's rights to do what they want -- that's about a community's rights to know what they're buying in the public marketplace.
Personally, I find some of these "source of food/production" labels to be silly too. But if a local community/country chooses to regulate who can use said labels, I don't have a problem with it. I can certainly choose to buy "camembert" cheese made in Canada if I like, as TFA notes. As a consumer, I still get all the choices -- French cheese that's pasteurized, French cheese that's unpasteurized, Canadian cheese, etc. It's just about who is allowed to claim their cheese is made in the "traditional" manner.
For example, pizza napoletana has all sorts of regulations governing its proper manufacture if you want to claim that you're making "true" Neapolitan pizza. Restrictions governing ingredients, oven temperature (both air and oven floor), maximum time for bake, etc. The process creates a unique product, one which I happen to like, and which I really enjoyed while visiting Naples.
Given the propensity for Italian businesses to try to "relieve" tourists of their money wherever possible, it's nice that one can actually see whether a particular eatery is registered and thus producing pizza in the traditional manner. You can certainly choose to eat at a different pizzeria that produces a different style of pizza if you like. It might be cheaper. It's up to you. The label is just providing information about the product.
In essence, the pasteurized cheese producers here wanted permission from a governing body to use a special certified label on their product when offering it for public sale. It has to do with potential misrepresentation of a product, or the accepted definition of a product. Now the definition of the product has been changed and the information it used to convey is thus altered
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @05:36PM
someone is allowed to make something. Perhaps youtube instruction should be criminalized
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk03ja6vS58 [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @05:46PM
This is just plainly a scam! People will think they're buying actual urea but only get fake synthesized urea!