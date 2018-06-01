Stories
NASA Asks: Will We Know Life When We See It?

posted by janrinok on Tuesday June 26, @06:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the aren't-they-green? dept.
Science

AnonTechie writes:

In the last decade, we have discovered thousands of planets outside our solar system and have learned that rocky, temperate worlds are numerous in our galaxy. The next step will involve asking even bigger questions. Could some of these planets host life? And if so, will we be able to recognize life elsewhere if we see it?

A group of leading researchers in astronomy, biology and geology has come together under NASA's Nexus for Exoplanet System Science, or NExSS, to take stock of our knowledge in the search for life on distant planets and to lay the groundwork for moving the related sciences forward.

In a set of five review papers published last week in the scientific journal Astrobiology, NExSS scientists took an inventory of the most promising signs of life, called biosignatures. The paper authors include four scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. They considered how to interpret the presence of biosignatures, should we detect them on distant worlds. A primary concern is ensuring the science is strong enough to distinguish a living world from a barren planet masquerading as one.

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7171

[Abstract]: Exoplanet Biosignatures: A Review of Remotely Detectable Signs of Life

[Also Covered By]: PHYS.ORG

Original Submission


