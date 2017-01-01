from the today's-word-is-'splenomegaly' dept.
Here we demonstrate safe intravenous and intra-amniotic administration of polymeric nanoparticles to fetal mouse tissues at selected gestational ages with no effect on survival or postnatal growth. In utero introduction of nanoparticles containing peptide nucleic acids (PNAs) and donor DNAs corrects a disease-causing mutation in the β-globin gene in a mouse model of human β-thalassemia, yielding sustained postnatal elevation of blood hemoglobin levels into the normal range, reduced reticulocyte counts, reversal of splenomegaly, and improved survival, with no detected off-target mutations in partially homologous loci.
[...] Unlike gene editing technologies that rely on the activity of exogenously delivered nucleases18,19—such as zinc finger nucleases, TAL effector nucleases, and CRISPR/Cas9—PNA/DNA NPs can be readily administered in vivo and have been shown to have extremely low to undetectable off-target effects in the genome because the PNA editing molecules lack inherent nuclease activity5,6,7.
[...] Unlike other gene editing technologies that rely on activity of exogenous nucleases (CRISPR/Cas, TAL effector nucleases and zinc finger nucleases) that can create extraneous double-stranded breaks, PNA-mediated gene editing makes use of endogenous, high fidelity repair pathways, which reduces the risk of error-prone end-joining causing additional mutations. With continuing concern regarding off-target effects of CRISPR/Cas951 and the finding that Cas9 proteins can illicit an adaptive immune response52, the safety profile of PNA/DNA editing may be particularly attractive, as avoiding off-target mutations is of exceptional importance during fetal development.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-04894-2
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @08:01PM (5 children)
cause we have stopped evolving
(Score: 2) by physicsmajor on Tuesday June 26, @08:06PM (2 children)
More accurately, our biological evolution is being far outpaced by changes in environment, technology, and longevity.
However, it is concerning that we have functionally removed natural selection.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @08:24PM (1 child)
Don't worry. Gattaca hyperselection coming soon. The capitalist elites will have babies that are even more efficient at raping the working class.
We could have a subspecies soon where the capitalist masters become super-men with perfect sociopathy, perfect teeth, and the ability to grow over 7 feet tall without health problems.
My tallest! My tallest!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @08:28PM
This assumes they will actually produce something that works vs go the easier route of using hype, pr, and marketing to convince people to give them money.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @08:08PM
At least this strategy isn't the humpty dumpy approach of: "lets put crap in the baby that chops up its dna and just hope the cells puts it back together in the right way afterward."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 26, @08:08PM
More accurately, there is (almost) no natural selection anymore. Medical science, agriculture, etc. have made the world much more survivable. But certain mutations still mean instant death/miscarriage so those are being selected against. Your conclusion is still true though. The work is already being done to identify genes associated with intelligence, fitness, appearance, etc.
If this in-utero approach is still inconvenient or damaging, we'll just see embryo synthesis get used instead. Input genome sequence, output cell. And rich women won't have to give birth to their own children or deal with surrogates, they will use artificial wombs.
