Over recent years, more than 30 Chinese military and government agencies have been reportedly using drones made to look like birds to surveil China's citizens in at least five provinces, according to the South China Morning Post Sunday.
The program is reportedly codenamed "Dove" and run by Song Bifeng, a professor at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an. Song was formerly a senior scientist on the Chengdu J-20, Asia's first fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, according to the Post.
The bird-like drones mimic the flapping wings of a real bird using a pair of crank-rockers driven by an electric motor. Each drone has a high-definition camera, GPS antenna, flight control system and data link with satellite communication capability, according to the Post.
While the "scale is still small", according to Yang Wenqing, a member of Song's team in a comment to the Post, the researchers "believe the technology has good potential for large-scale use in the future ... it has some unique advantages to meet the demand for drones in the military and civilian sectors."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @09:43PM
"Some company in China that calls itself "Government" forces people at the point of a gun to pay for their own breach of privacy, and tells people to like it."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @10:03PM (2 children)
So many bad guys to hate on. Syria, Russia, China, Mexico, Canada. The list is endless. It must be terrible seeing the entire world as your enemies and being scared all the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @10:07PM (1 child)
It must be blissful being as ignorant as you are.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 26, @10:11PM
Maybe the problem is the ignorance, and the belief in the scaremongering propaganda. A bit less ignorance helps to see the realities of other people.
Something about the Russians loving their children too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @10:07PM (2 children)
It's the birds we needed to be wary of all along.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday June 26, @10:13PM (1 child)
You've obviously never been to Australia. Here we have to watch out for seagulls mugging our food, magpies that swoop in to claw your face if you cycle past their territory, cockatoos peeling your wooden deck, gangs of cockatoos playing "chicken" to see who can flyby across the windshield of a moving car, lyre bird laughing like a crazed super villain on a loudspeaker in the middle of the night, and the list goes on... I believe Alfred must have done a stint down under..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @10:19PM
And the dingoes eating your baby. And the spiders, scorpions, and snakes killing you dead. And the kangaroos punching you in your dead face.