from the he-would-say-that-wouldn't-he? dept.
In a followup to a story previously on Soylent News: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/05/17/022243
It seems that at least part of an unexpected increase in CFC-11 (an ozone depleting chemical) is due to small factories in China manufacturing the chemical for use in making Styrofoam insulation for refrigerators. The normal alternative, HCFC-141b is expensive and in short supply. The illegal factories are set up, run for a time until discovered and then move to a new location. In addition to being cheaper, CFC-11 gives a better foaming action than the ozone safe alternative.
"You had a choice: Choose the cheaper foam agent that's not so good for the environment, or the expensive one that's better for the environment," said Zhang Wenbo, owner of a refrigerator factory here in Xingfu, in Shandong Province, where he and many other small-scale manufacturers said that until recently, they had used CFC-11 widely to make foam insulation.
"Of course, we chose the cheaper foam agent," Mr. Zhang said during an interview in his office. "That's how we survived."
As it happens, a crackdown was underway in the town and moments later, four officials entered Mr. Zhang's factory, handed him a leaflet warning against a range of environmental violations, including using CFC-11, and ordered his factory closed.
"They never told us until last year that it was damaging the atmosphere," Mr. Zhang said. "Nobody came to check what we were using, so we thought it was O.K."
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/24/world/asia/china-ozone-cfc.html
Related Stories
Scientists Detect Possible Illegal Emissions of CFC-11
Mysterious rise in emissions of ozone-damaging chemical
Scientists have detected an unexpected rise in atmospheric levels of CFC-11, a chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) highly damaging to the ozone layer. Banned by the Montreal Protocol in 1987, CFC-11 was seen to be declining as expected but that fall has slowed down by 50% since 2012.
Researchers say their evidence shows it's likely that new, illegal emissions of CFC-11 are coming from East Asia. These could hamper the recovery of the ozone hole and worsen climate change.
An unexpected and persistent increase in global emissions of ozone-depleting CFC-11 (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0106-2) (DX)
Someone, Somewhere, is Making a Banned Chemical that Destroys the Ozone Layer
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2018/05/16/someone-somewhere-is-making-a-banned-chemical-that-destroys-the-ozone-layer-scientists-suspect/
Emissions of a banned, ozone-depleting chemical are on the rise, a group of scientists reported Wednesday, suggesting someone may be secretly manufacturing the pollutant in violation of an international accord.
Emissions of CFC-11 have climbed 25 percent since 2012, despite the chemical being part of a group of ozone pollutants that were phased out under the 1987 Montreal Protocol.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday June 26, @11:09PM (1 child)
Instantly close factories, remind people that bullets to the head happen to recidivists.
How much pollution can companies dump in US rivers/air and barely get a slap on the wrist, if anything at all, under the current EPA ?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 26, @11:18PM
It's not just the Trump EPA - post hurricanes Katrina+Rita the gulf offshore refining capacity was decimated, so they moved it back onshore and proceeded to emit ridiculous levels of soot and all kinds of other nasty stuff over the Pasadena-Seabrook-Kemah neighborhoods of Houston (among many others, I'm sure.)
There was no repeal of the law, just an implicit suspension of enforcement, 'cause 'muricans can't live without their gasoline. Thing was, after giving the wink and nod to the gasoline refineries, all the other chemical processors in the neighborhood (and there are many) also decided to economize on their scrubber bills.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Sulla on Tuesday June 26, @11:13PM (2 children)
How dare you care. At least China is trying and actually stayed in the Paris deal.
"This fig came from a mere three days away by ship" - Cato the Elder
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 26, @11:46PM
China doesn't give a fuck about the Paris deal. It's cheap PR for them as they continue polluting and nothing else.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday June 26, @11:46PM
Yeah, I feel pretty bad saying this, but I'm ashamedly surprised that the Chinese govt. cares and is doing something about it. There's hope for the world.
One of my bigger arguments against free trade is that US companies operate under much stronger restrictions, licensing, inspections, audits, rules, laws, OSHA, EPA, etc., and competition is not level. This would be a perfect example of that problem. And they'll ship the CFC-11 laden refrigerators to the US where we'll get global scolding for destroying the ozone layer, blinding the penguins, rising sea levels, algae blooms, fish dying, ... and it's our fault for buying the cheap refrigerators and other cheap Chinese stuff.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 26, @11:14PM
Statements like that should earn the management 5 years in a re-education camp: 6 months of environmental law and consequence and 4.5 years of breaking rocks.