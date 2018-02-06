from the my-bubble-is-bigger-than-yours dept.
As reported in the Evening Standard, the Bank of International Settlements published an annual report with four criteria to continue economic growth. However, it was rather overshadowed by a statement in the appendix (reported here, here, here, here, here and elsewhere) where cryptographic currency was described as a "combination of a bubble, a Ponzi scheme and an environmental disaster".
I agree and so does a Canadian electricity company.
Cryptographic currencies are an ongoing source of comedy gold rather than actual gold. Values wildly fluctuate. After being repeatedly asked about crypto currencies, I investigated in more detail. I was aware of leading currencies, such as BitCoin, Ethereum, Monero, ZCash and, after a ridiculous conversation at my local makerspace, pornographic currencies, such as WankCoin, TitCoin, TittyCoin, AssCoin and ArseCoin. Of these, TitCoin is the most viable. Why? Young women, colloquially known as cam-whores, install applications and get paid TitCoin in exchange for showing their breasts or more explicit acts. Surely TitCoins are worthless? No, cam-whores exchange TitCoin for BitCoin which can be used to obtains drugs, designer clothing or high value gadgets via illicit channels and/or major retailers.
One of Canada's largest utilities is planning to make blockchain companies bid for access to electricity.
Hydro Quebec says it will set aside a 500MW block of power that will be reserved for companies that are "using cryptography as applied to blockchain technology." Access to that block will be subject to a bidding process and companies that want to operate their servers and miners will be required to make bids in order to get power.
The starting rate for the bids will be an increase of 1 cent per kilowatt hour above the current price.
The move is an effort by Hydro Quebec to get a handle on an explosion of blockchain related activity (read: cryptocoin mining) that has caused a power crunch in Quebec. The company said earlier this month that it needed to take emergency measures to limit consumption and that "demand exceeds Hydro-Québec’s short and medium-term capacity."
The process will not just be based on how much money companies are willing to spend. Hydro Quebec says it will also consider job implications in the bids, and companies that plan to hire people in Quebec and deliver higher paying jobs (calculated in payroll per MW) will get higher consideration.
Nobody cares what you or other defenders of FIAT currency think! Bitcoin is disruptive! It can't be controlled by Government! It is 21st century! The Chinese are going to cash in their bonds, and the US Dollar will be worthless!!!!11!
I've got a few for sale btw. Better not get left behind, you may not get them this cheap again.
You hung on to them too long. Too bad you fell for the scam.
You joking? It's up almost triple from a year ago. Is that FIAT in your pocket losing value like that FIAT you have in your garage?
Buy from me now!!!
Yeah, exactly. Headline is bogus, as usual. Bitcoin is NOT a Ponzi scheme -- it's a pump-and-dump. Get it right!
I see no "used by terrorist/criminal" claims here. FUD is down to 75% of a year ago.
That quote came from a speech by Agustín Carstens, the head of the Bank of International Settlements, given in Frankfurt earlier this year, on 6 February 2018.
If BIS says Bitcoin is these things sign me up Scotty because what they just described was fiat, Much projection.
Only incels use Bitcoin!
https://news.bitcoin.com/backpage-effect-sex-industry-thrives-bitcoin/ [bitcoin.com] ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)
