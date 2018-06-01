from the get-rid-of-your-friends dept.
Researchers at Yale University have found that the more allies a country has, the less power it has. The authors say the findings have potential implications for current events.
The scientists published their results in the July issue of IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica (JAS), a joint publication of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Chinese Association of Automation (CAA).
The scientists developed a simple, yet sophisticated, computer game to examine relationships between countries and the resulting strategic environments."We have developed a power allocation game to study countries' strategic interactions in a complex environment," said Yuke Li from Yale University. Dr. Li and Prof. A. Stephen Morse, the Dudley Professor of distributed control and adaptive control in electrical engineering at Yale University, used the game to ask if having more allies in a networked, strategic environment will always be beneficial to a country in terms of power allocation outcomes. "The answer is, surprisingly, no. This is especially so for a country without sufficient power to mediate between the conflicts among its potential allies."
[Abstract]: The power allocation game on a network: a paradox
At the rate at which the current POTUS is alienating allies, the USA will become even more powerful, as per the above article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @02:05AM
It always amazes me how people non-ironically use the term paradox.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 27, @02:12AM
The game, and the conclusions reached, presume that the programmers understand the effects of variables ranging from public opinion, to nationalism, to perceived threats, to actual threats - and much much more. Further, it is presumed that those programmers successfully created algorithms to reflect all of those intangible variables.
If all men were sisters, would you let one marry your brother?