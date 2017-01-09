from the Hear!-Hear! dept.
It turns out that the $159 earbuds that Apple was selling weren't actually "high-end":
Apple Inc. is about to pump up the volume on its audio-device strategy, planning higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod and studio-quality over-ear headphones for as early as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Cupertino, California-based company is working on new AirPods with noise-cancellation and water resistance, the people said. Apple is trying to increase the range that AirPods can work away from an iPhone or iPad, one of the people said. You won't be swimming in them though: The water resistance is mainly to protect against rain and perspiration, the people said.
Slated for 2019, the earbuds will likely cost more than the existing $159 pair, and that could push Apple to segment the product line like it does with iPhones, one of the people said. Apple is also working on a wireless charging case that's compatible with the upcoming AirPower charger.
Related Stories
An app allowing users to locate their lost AirPod wireless earbuds has been removed from Apple's app store without explanation:
Mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app, called "Finder for Airpods," last week. The app used the iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength. Excitement about Apple's new wireless earphones has almost been matched by anxiety about how easy it could be to lose one of the two unconnected mini speakers. So there was an initial burst of enthusiasm about the new app, which quickly garnered a rating of four and a half stars.
But on Monday, the app had vanished from the Apple App Store—and developer Raajit Sharm at Deucks Pty says it's not coming back. "Apple determined the 'concept' of people finding their AirPods with the app was deemed 'not appropriate for the App Store,'" Sharm wrote in an email to Fortune. "The app will not return back."
A new pair of AirPods costs $159 and a single replacement costs just $69.
