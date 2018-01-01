from the sales-are...-flat? dept.
The UK’s biggest wholesaler has begun rationing beer, cider and soft drinks as rising demand amid the heatwave and England’s World Cup campaign comes up against a shortage of food-grade carbon dioxide gas (CO2) which is hitting supplies.
Booker, which supplies thousands of convenience stores including the Londis, Budgens and Premier chains, as well as restaurant chains including Wagamama and Carluccio’s, is limiting beer and soft drinks purchases to 10 cases per customer and cider to five cases. https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/jun/26/beer-rationed-as-uks-food-grade-carbon-dioxide-runs-low
This is a serious problem as it reads as if they're limiting stores and restaurants. Not individuals though most would not need 10 cases. Unless there was a run on beer :)
Somehow, can't we fix climate change and the beer problem at the same time?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @05:04AM (2 children)
Bad enough they drink it warm, but with CO2 injection? That's for Sody-pop! Real beer gets it's bubbly from secondary fermentation! In the bottle or keg. Yes, a few explode, but that is the price of real beer.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 27, @05:08AM
No beer that you buy in most of the places is real beer - they need to kill the yeast before it leaves the brewery, food regulation and what not.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday June 27, @05:29AM
They drink it warm over there, I don't think they care about the effects of global warming on the stuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @05:28AM
This should motivate hundreds, if not thousands of new home brewers. (And if you know what you're doing, you can avoid bottle grenades with a few basic sums.)
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Wednesday June 27, @05:49AM
Nitrogen is used in some brews, smaller finer bubbles I am told. I am not sure the cost difference. I've also been in some real old school pubs in which the bubbles are forced into the brew by hand pumping. I am sure that the Crafty folks who make microbrews will come up with something.
