It has been just over two years now since Microsoft's Phil Spencer promised that mouse-and-keyboard support for the Xbox One was "not years away, it's more like months away." Though that's a promise Microsoft has echoed a few times in the years since, thus far Minecraft is the only game on the platform with official support for the PC player's controller of choice.

Over the weekend, though, Windows Central got its hands on a purported internal Microsoft presentation from earlier in the year detailing plans for the impending rollout of robust mouse-and-keyboard support for the Xbox One.

The developer-focused presentation, which also integrates lessons from Razer's living room-focused lapboard peripheral, suggested an April API rollout to developers ahead of a planned fall announcement of support for players.

[...] As reported, though, the presentation suggests that any Windows-compatible, non-Bluetooth USB mouse and keyboard (including ones that use USB wireless dongles) will soon be fully compatible with the Xbox One.