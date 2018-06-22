18/06/27/0237226 story
Molson Coors considers getting into marijuana business in Canada
Company looking to invest, collaborate on cannabis-infused beverages
Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co. is weighing whether to expand into the sector with Canada poised to legalize the drug for recreational use this October. The brewer is said to have held talks with several Canadian-based marijuana companies to invest and collaborate in cannabis-infused beverages in an attempt to halt declining beer sales, according to a Friday report from BNN Bloomberg, citing several unidentified people familiar with the matter.
I guess the new stuff will rather taste like tea, since we're running out of CO2 now ....