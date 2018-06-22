Stories
Another Major Beermaker is Looking at Ways to Enter the Cannabis Business

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 27, @08:12AM
Molson Coors considers getting into marijuana business in Canada

Company looking to invest, collaborate on cannabis-infused beverages

Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co. is weighing whether to expand into the sector with Canada poised to legalize the drug for recreational use this October. The brewer is said to have held talks with several Canadian-based marijuana companies to invest and collaborate in cannabis-infused beverages in an attempt to halt declining beer sales, according to a Friday report from BNN Bloomberg, citing several unidentified people familiar with the matter.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @08:21AM

    I guess the new stuff will rather taste like tea, since we're running out of CO2 now ....

(1)