Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Undercover Dark Web Bust Leads to More Than 35 Arrests

posted by janrinok on Wednesday June 27, @03:43PM   Printer-friendly
from the poor-security dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666

In a first, the US has used a nationwide dark web bust to arrest more than 35 black market dealers.

[...] A slew of agencies (the Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, the Secret Service, the DEA and the Postal Inspection Service) have announced the first-ever national-level undercover bust of dark web outfits selling drugs, weapons and other contraband. HSI agents pretended to be money launderers on multiple sites in an operation that resulted in arrests for "more than" 35 vendors and seizures worth $23.6 million.

Among the seizures were opioids, over 100 guns (including a grenade launcher), $3.6 million in gold and cash, and 2,000 bitcoins. Law enforcement also grabbed bitcoin mining devices and cars bought using the ill-gotten income. Officials didn't name all the those facing charges, but examples ranged in age from 21 to 34 and included multiple people in New York and California.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/06/26/undercover-dark-web-bust-leads-to-35-arrests/

Original Submission


«  Geologists Detail Likely Site of San Andreas Fault's Next Major Quake
Undercover Dark Web Bust Leads to More Than 35 Arrests | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 27, @03:52PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday June 27, @03:52PM (#699353) Journal

    There went my pension fund. I told my agent to invest in the highest risk businesses available. Bastard went with illegal as being "high risk".

    Just kidding - LMAO!

    --
    If all men were sisters, would you let one marry your brother?

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @04:24PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @04:24PM (#699363)

    TOR and VPN are kinda pointless when the telemetry spy crap in your OS rats you out...

(1)