In a first, the US has used a nationwide dark web bust to arrest more than 35 black market dealers.
[...] A slew of agencies (the Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, the Secret Service, the DEA and the Postal Inspection Service) have announced the first-ever national-level undercover bust of dark web outfits selling drugs, weapons and other contraband. HSI agents pretended to be money launderers on multiple sites in an operation that resulted in arrests for "more than" 35 vendors and seizures worth $23.6 million.
Among the seizures were opioids, over 100 guns (including a grenade launcher), $3.6 million in gold and cash, and 2,000 bitcoins. Law enforcement also grabbed bitcoin mining devices and cars bought using the ill-gotten income. Officials didn't name all the those facing charges, but examples ranged in age from 21 to 34 and included multiple people in New York and California.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/06/26/undercover-dark-web-bust-leads-to-35-arrests/
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 27, @03:52PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @04:24PM (1 child)
TOR and VPN are kinda pointless when the telemetry spy crap in your OS rats you out...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 27, @04:26PM
Does Qubes OS [qubes-os.org] have any telemetry spy crap?