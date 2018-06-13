from the actions-not-words dept.
North Korea has continued to upgrade its only known nuclear reactor used to fuel its weapons program, satellite imagery has shown, despite ongoing negotiations with the US and a pledge to denuclearise.
Infrastructure improvements at the Yongbyon nuclear plant are "continuing at a rapid pace", according to an analysis by monitoring group 38 North of commercial satellite images taken on 21 June.
The cooling system for the plutonium production reactor has been modified and at least two new non-industrial buildings have been built on the site, possibly for use by visiting officials. A new engineering office building has been completed and construction has continued on support facilities throughout the complex, according to a blog post written by Frank V Pabian, Joseph S Bermudez Jr and Jack Liu.
"Infrastructure improvements continue at Yongbyon," Jenny Town, managing editor of 38 North, wrote on Twitter. "Underscores reason why an actual deal is necessary, not just a statement of lofty goals."
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jun/27/north-korea-nuclear-reactor-upgrades-summit-pledges
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 27, @06:51PM (8 children)
We need to track the I told you sos better.
(Score: 4, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday June 27, @06:54PM (7 children)
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!
3:56 AM - Jun 13, 2018
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @07:10PM
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
UID 6614! UID 6614! UID 6614!
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday June 27, @07:12PM (5 children)
Congrats. Your consolidation prize is 20+ million dead. You sure showed me.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday June 27, @07:14PM (3 children)
NK realizing Trump is a dumbass and they can do whatever they want is on Trump, not me.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday June 27, @07:18PM (2 children)
If it fails it does in fact mean Trump is just as bad as Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush the Elder, Reagan, etc...
Celebrating the breakdown of peace talks, if thats what has happened, just to feel like you won, actually does make you evil.
I really feel bad for you that you think this way
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 27, @07:23PM (1 child)
I don't see a celebratory mood. Maybe gallows humor.
The point is that many of us warned that North Korea had tried to deceive on this very issue before, and that it was important not to get your hopes up about peace talks. But some commentils saw any criticism of this as hoping for the worst, yearning for Clinton to be Prez, etc. etc.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday June 27, @07:30PM
Specifically posts you made that were critical of the meeting and lack of anything of great substance coming from it were valid and necessary. My complaints are specifically about posters like Deathmonkey who do act like they are happy these things are failing.
Did I think it would work out? Not really. Did I hope above all hope? Yeah. Would it have been great if the 'deal' had included promises of allowing in US agents to verify that the shutdown/destruction of assets were taking place? Absolutely. The meeting was exactly like the one with Albright back in the 90s, it was a preliminary step. The president oversold on the backside of it because thats what he does.
You can do the itoldyousos and the criticism but why rush to celebrate the possible breakdown of peace like some are doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @07:16PM
I'm looking forward to my South Korean refugee wife.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @06:54PM (4 children)
I can't tell from the description whether this could just be preparation for inspections and modifications so that it does not produce "weapons-grade" waste products.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday June 27, @06:58PM (3 children)
You can't tell whether improving the cooling system for their weapons grade reactor is for weapons or not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @07:07PM
I don't see where it says "improving the cooling system", just:
However, increasing the cooling capability sounds like something you would want to do if you are increasing the burnup:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weapons-grade_nuclear_material [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @07:14PM
Maybe I am misreading but it sounds like reactors that do not produce weapons grade waste products require additional cooling:
https://www-pub.iaea.org/MTCD/Publications/PDF/Pub1490_web.pdf [iaea.org]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday June 27, @07:16PM
Maybe they've just realized they have a flaw in something and want to not replicate Chernobyl? At this point it's all speculation. Which is about as much as you can get regarding North Korea since they're so closed to outsiders. I would never put much stock into what the current North Korean government says. The proof is in the pudding as they say.
