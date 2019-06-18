from the RIP dept.
Second pilot ejected and survived, and the crash is under investigation.
On June 22, an A-29 Super Tucano participating in the US Air Force's Light Attack Experiment (OA-X) program crashed while flying over the Red Rio Bombing Range—part of the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. US Navy Lt. Christopher Carey Short, from Canandaigua, New York, died in the crash. Another pilot ejected and suffered only minor injuries.
The Super Tucano, a joint entry into the OA-X program by Brazil's Embraer and Sierra Nevada Corporation, is one of two aircraft designs being tested as part of the second phase of OA-X by pilots attached to the Air Force's 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base. The goal of the testing is to determine whether the aircraft matches the Air Force's needs for flying close air support and reconnaissance missions for combat and counterinsurgency in "uncontested environments" (that is, operational areas where the enemy lacks air defenses). Such a niche is currently occupied by the A-10 and other more advanced aircraft.
The flight over the Red Rio range was one of multiple scenario test missions, including close air support, combat search and rescue, and "armed overwatch" (combat reconnaissance). Both the A-29 and the other aircraft being flown in the OA-X tests—the Textron Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine—are turboprop aircraft based on similar versions of Pratt & Whitney's PT6A-68 engine.
[...] The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no preliminary findings have been released. In a statement, an Embraer spokesperson said, "The SNC/Embraer team is fully cooperating with the USAF in its investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."
The US Air Force has kicked off the procurement for another round of wing replacements for A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, known affectionately by many as the Warthog. With new wings, the A-10s will help fill a gap left by the delayed volume delivery of F-35A fighters, which were intended to take over the A-10's close air support (CAS) role in "contested environments"—places where enemy aircraft or modern air defenses would pose a threat to supporting aircraft. For now, the A-10 is being used largely in uncontested environments, where the greatest danger pilots face is small arms fire or possibly a Stinger-like man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) missile. But the Warthog is also being deployed to Eastern Europe as part of the NATO show of strength in response to Russia.
While the A-10 will keep flying through 2025 under current plans, Air Force leadership has perceived (or was perhaps convinced to see) a need for an aircraft that could take over the A-10's role in low-intensity and uncontested environments—something relatively inexpensive and easy to maintain that could be flown from relatively unimproved airfields to conduct armed reconnaissance, interdiction, and close air support missions. The replacement would also double as advanced trainer aircraft for performing weapons qualifications and keeping pilots' flight-time numbers up.
So, last year the Air Force kicked off the Light Attack Experiment (OA-X), a four-aircraft competition to determine what would best fit that bill.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Wednesday June 27, @08:28PM (4 children)
Air force tests another aircraft that is inferior to the one they already operate.
Same shit different decade.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday June 27, @08:51PM (1 child)
Air force will save money by buying an existing aircraft, which will perform the same function at much lower hourly cost and higher availability, displacing a terrific but aging aircraft.
We're a bit low on soviet tank blitzkriegs for the A-10 to stop with a gun that doesn't work on main battle tanks.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Wednesday June 27, @09:03PM
They won't save any money. Its not what they do. They will just spend that money elsewhere. Doesn't matter how old the A-10 is. They still have b-52 bombers that were built in the late fiftys and sixtys flying today. What they are using as a replacement will be unable to carry out the role as well as the A-10. Its a sure bet that if the A-10 can't damage a main battle tank that little popcorn fart won't be able to. It also won't take any kind of fire before it crop dusters to the ground. The air force should lose the CAS role if they lose the A-10. Let the army do it. They will do a better job anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @08:59PM (1 child)
A-10 test flights have never crashed?
I'm not saying these are great tactical replacements for the A-10 (although cost/logistically I can understand the choice). Unless A-10's have never crashed and in particular never crashed in a test flight, it's kind of illogical to claim these are bad in comparison because of one crash.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Wednesday June 27, @09:06PM
The point is that they shouldn't be shopping around for a inferior replacement. That fluffy little plane will just get pilots and ground personnel killed. They are trying to cheap out by not even to bother to build a competent replacement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 27, @09:05PM
Alright, which ed has a thing for assymetrical cowardly ground-force attacking chair-force platforms? Isn't this like the third replacement Warthog article we have had in two weeks?