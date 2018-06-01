Stories
posted by martyb on Thursday June 28, @02:42AM
from the tight-squeeze dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for BoyceMagooglyMonkey

Compressing your files is a good way to save space on your hard drive. At Dropbox’s scale, it’s not just a good idea; it is essential. Even a 1% improvement in compression efficiency can make a huge difference. That’s why we conduct research into lossless compression algorithms that are highly tuned for certain classes of files and storage, like Lepton for jpeg images, and Pied-Piper-esque lossless video encoding. For other file types, Dropbox currently uses the zlib compression format, which saves almost 8% of disk storage.

We introduce DivANS, our latest open-source contribution to compression, in this blog post. DivANS is a new way of structuring compression programs to make them more open to innovation in the wider community, by separating compression into multiple stages that can each be improved independently:

Source: https://blogs.dropbox.com/tech/2018/06/building-better-compression-together-with-divans/

