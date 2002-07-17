Stories
ESA Plans "Hera" Follow-Up Mission to NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test

posted by martyb on Thursday June 28, @07:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the space-billiards dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Earth's first mission to a binary asteroid, for planetary defence

Planning for humankind's first mission to a binary asteroid system has entered its next engineering phase. ESA's proposed Hera mission would also be Europe's contribution to an ambitious planetary defence experiment.

Named for the Greek goddess of marriage, Hera would fly to the Didymos pair of Near-Earth asteroids: the 780 m-diameter mountain-sized main body is orbited by a 160 m moon, informally called 'Didymoon', about the same size as the Great Pyramid of Giza.

[...] By the time Hera reaches Didymos, in 2026, Didymoon will have achieved historic significance: the first object in the Solar System to have its orbit shifted by human effort in a measurable way.

A NASA mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is due to collide with it in October 2022. The impact will lead to a change in the duration of Didymoon's orbit around the main body. Ground observatories all around the world will view the collision, but from a minimum distance of 11 million km away.

"Essential information will be missing following the DART impact – which is where Hera comes in," adds Ian. "Hera's close-up survey will give us the mass of Didymoon, the shape of the crater, as well as physical and dynamical properties of Didymoon.

65803 Didymos.

Also at Popular Mechanics.

Previously: NASA to Redirect an Asteroid's Moon With Kinetic Impact

Original Submission


«  Complex Organic Molecules Found on Enceladus

Related Stories

NASA to Redirect an Asteroid's Moon With Kinetic Impact 11 comments

takyon writes:

NASA will impact a small asteroid with a spacecraft and measure changes in its orbit around a larger asteroid:

The first-ever mission to demonstrate an asteroid deflection technique for planetary defense -- the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) -- is moving from concept development to preliminary design phase, following NASA's approval on June 23.

"DART would be NASA's first mission to demonstrate what's known as the kinetic impactor technique -- striking the asteroid to shift its orbit -- to defend against a potential future asteroid impact," said Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "This approval step advances the project toward an historic test with a non-threatening small asteroid."

While current law directs the development of the DART mission, DART is not identified as a specific budget item in the Administration's Fiscal Year 2018 budget.

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. The asteroid is called Didymos -- Greek for "twin" -- because it's an asteroid binary system that consists of two bodies: Didymos A, about one-half mile (780 meters) in size, and a smaller asteroid orbiting it called Didymos B, about 530 feet (160 meters) in size. DART would impact only the smaller of the two bodies, Didymos B.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/65803_Didymos

Related: https://www.nas.nasa.gov/publications/articles/feature_asteroid_simulations.html

Original Submission

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday June 28, @07:46AM

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 28, @07:46AM (#699717) Journal

    Δίδυμος is of course the Greek for, oh, go look it up yourself, I am tired. But with Hera, the whole thing starts to be Gemaniaic.

    Famous quote, early version of "These are not the droids you are looking for."
    "Didymos is very near." And indeed, he was.

