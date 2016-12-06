from the sleepy-sumos dept.
Apple, Samsung Resolve Smartphone Design Fight After 7 Years
Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. reached a settlement in their U.S. patent battle, ending a seven-year fight over smartphone designs that spanned the globe.
The string of lawsuits started in 2011 after Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder who died that year, threatened to go "thermonuclear" on rivals that used the Android operating system and accused Samsung of "slavishly" copying the iPhone design. The companies didn't disclose the terms of the accord and didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
The ensuing litigation cost each company hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees and tested their reputations as innovators. Wednesday's settlement resolved the last outstanding dispute.
"The sumo wrestlers have tired of the wrestling match," said Paul Berghoff, a patent lawyer with McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff in Chicago who followed the cases over the years. "They both were tired and happy to stop paying the outside lawyers. We may never know who blinked first, who made the call."
Apple is looking to ban the sale of Samsung gadgets yet again.
The company filed papers Friday related to the patent-infringement trial that was brought to a close in California early this month. In a mixed verdict, the jury found that Samsung had violated three of Apple's patents and that Apple had infringed one of Samsung's. Apple is asking that the Samsung gadgets found to violate its "quick links," "slide to unlock," and/or "automatic word correction" patents be prohibited from being sold. Those devices are the Admire, Galaxy Nexus, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note II, Galaxy S II, Galaxy S II Epic 4G Touch, Galaxy S II Skyrocket, Galaxy S III, and Stratosphere phones.
Newer Samsung gadgets weren't part of the trail, but Apple's attorneys address them, as well as future devices, in Friday's filing, saying the ban should also apply to any "software or code capable of implementing any Infringing Feature, and/or any feature not more than colorably different" from the infringed Apple features.
Apple attorneys said the company would "suffer irreparable harm" if Samsung were allowed to continue using the patented features and that "monetary damages cannot adequately compensate Apple for this resulting irreparable harm." In the case, the jury awarded Apple only $119.6 million for Samsung's infringement, much less than the $2.2 billion it had requested. It awarded Samsung $158,400 for Apple's use of its patented method of photo and video organization in folders.
One of the findings of the Federal Appeals court on Monday in the Apple vs Samsung affair, was that "trade dress" doesn't matter if some element of it has actual functionality.
According to CNN Money:
Patent law states that designs can be only be protected if they serve a non-functional purpose. Think about the placement of logos. The court said the shape of the iPhone, on the other hand, is functional. Specifically, the appeals court found the iPhone's rectangular body, with its rounded edges, improves how easy it is for people to slip the phone in and out of pockets. The shape also improves the durability of the device.
You would expect this would be an end of years of Rounded Corners jokes. But somehow, I suspect this will become an internet meme that will be with us for decades.
The story goes on to point out that not only is the trade dress tossed out, even the bulk of the penalty for other infringements, (calculated by a jury, apparently out of thin air) will have to be re-adjudicated by another jury.
Apple asked Samsung for a very big Christmas present this year: $180 million more in damages stemming from a long-running patent case.
Just weeks after Samsung agreed to pay Apple $548 million for infringing iPhone patents and designs, Apple filed papers in court Wednesday claiming its rival owes an additional $180 million in supplemental damages and interest.
The Cupertino, California-based Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment. South Korea-based Samsung declined to comment. The news was first reported Thursday by patent expert Florian Mueller on his FOSS Patents blog.
The trial in the case, which ended in 2012, cast a bright light on the designs behind some of the most popular smartphones. It captivated Silicon Valley and the tech industry because it exposed the inner workings of two notoriously secretive companies. A jury ultimately found that Samsung had violated key Apple patents and at the time came up with an award of more than $1 billion, which later got whittled down to almost half the amount.
Samsung has appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that it sets a precedent that could stifle innovation because it heightens companies' fears of legal challenges. The high court hasn't decided whether to accept the case for review.
Supreme court unanimously rules on design patent, first time in over 100 years.
Samsung walks away with a win from a unanimous ruling from the supreme court about the ongoing design suite initiated by Apple back in 2012. The case goes back to the lower courts to determine the damages of the infringement on design only, not the entirety of the product. Hopefully this will bring some sanity to the patent wars and reduce the $399 million award to Apple.
"Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that damages could be calculated based on the entire profit of an infringing product or based on only part of the product's profit."
"...or based on only part of the product's profit." is the significant part of the judgement.
https://www.cnet.com/news/samsung-apple-scores-supreme-court-win-patent-design-infringement-case/
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/12/06/504545297/supreme-court-sides-with-samsung-against-apple-in-patent-infringement-fight
http://www.theverge.com/2016/12/6/13854354/apple-samsung-patent-battle-supreme-court-damages-calculation
And from the LA Times we get:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled for Samsung in its patent dispute with Apple and set aside a $400-million damages verdict for copying the look of the iPhone.
The justices dealt only with the question of how much the South Korean firm should pay for copying several design features of Apple's smartphone.
A jury had found that Samsung copied several features of Apple's patented design, and a judge said the South Korean firm should pay out its "entire profit" from the sale of its smartphones.
Those damages of $399 million were upheld by a federal appeals court, but they were set aside by the high court in an 8-0 decision Tuesday.
The Apple v. Samsung saga continues:
The Apple v. Samsung lawsuit is getting a big "reset," thanks to last year's Supreme Court ruling on design patents. The long-running litigation rollercoaster has included so many turns it's hard to keep track. The case was filed in 2011 and went to a 2012 jury trial, which resulted in a blockbuster verdict of more than $1 billion. Post-trial damage motions whittled that down, and then there was a 2013 damages re-trial in front of a separate jury. An appeals court kicked out trademark-related damages altogether.
Meanwhile, a whole separate case moved forward in which Apple sued over a new generation of Samsung products. That lawsuit went to a jury trial in 2014 and resulted in a $120 million verdict, far less than the $2 billion Apple was seeking. That verdict was thrown out on appeal, then reinstated on a subsequent appeal. So that one appears to stand.
But back to that first case. After a lot of back and forth, Samsung agreed to make a payment of $548 million, but the Korean giant didn't give up its right to appeal. In a landmark case over design patents, the US Supreme Court said that the damages had been done all wrong—but the justices gave little guidance as to how they should be done. The high court threw out $399 million of the damages Apple had won.
New trial order (PDF).
Also at CNET.
It's go time for that legal battle that refuses to die: Apple v. Samsung.
The two smartphone giants will meet in a San Jose, California, court for a week starting Monday to determine how much Samsung owes for illegally using three Apple design patents and two utility patents. The lawsuit, initially filed in 2011, made it all the way to the Supreme Court in late 2016 before being sent back to the lower court. This will be the third district court trial for the case.
Samsung has already been found to infringe Apple's patents. The argument centers on how much it owes Apple for copying some of its patented features, like the rectangular shape of the iPhone. Previously, Samsung paid $548 million, and $399 million of that is being reconsidered in this trial.
The South Korean company hopes to pay less by using a Supreme Court decision that changed how the parties may calculate the damages.