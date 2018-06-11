Stories
Polio Outbreak in Papua New Guinea

posted by janrinok on Thursday June 28, @01:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the close-is-not-good-enough dept.
News

stormwyrm writes:

The BBC reports that a small outbreak of polio has been confirmed in Papua New Guinea, eighteen years after the disease was declared eradicated in the country.

"We are deeply concerned about this polio case in Papua New Guinea, and the fact that the virus is circulating," said Pascoe Kase, Papua New Guinea's heath secretary.

"Our immediate priority is to respond and prevent more children from being infected."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at the end of last week that the same virus that was found in the six-year-old boy was also found in samples taken from two healthy children in the same community, the WHO said. This means the virus is circulating in the community, representing an outbreak, it added. Immediate steps to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease include large-scale immunisation campaigns and strengthening surveillance systems that help detect it early.

Papua New Guinea has not had a case of wild poliovirus since 1996, and the country was certified as polio-free in 2000 along with the rest of the WHO Western Pacific Region.

Today, despite the outbreak, the disease remains endemic only in Nigeria, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, where conspiracy theories about the vaccine (and not all of them are completely unfounded) hamper eradication efforts. Dr. Steven Novella has an article discussing the outbreak in more depth.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by stormwyrm on Thursday June 28, @01:48PM (1 child)

    by stormwyrm (717) on Thursday June 28, @01:48PM (#699793) Journal

    Please place it along with the links to the Guardian (like this: "not all of them [thenational.ae] completely unfounded [theguardian.com]). I pasted that one in the wrong way and hit post prematurely when I should have hit preview. Sorry about that.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 28, @02:55PM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 28, @02:55PM (#699820) Journal

      And even the "fake" vaccination campaigns uses REAL vaccine. So motives were suspect, but the vaccinations were real.

      There is no anti-vax sentiment in Papua New Guinea, just a lazy government who won't take free UN supplied vaccine.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @02:18PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @02:18PM (#699802)

    After 30 years [cnn.com]

