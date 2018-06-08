TrueOS, once a FreeBSD distro, will change the focus of their project and become a full, separate fork. TrueOS was known especially for providing a nice FreeBSD desktop based on -CURRENT with the Lumina desktop environment and the ZFS file system by default. Now it is a full fork.

Essentially, TrueOs will become a downstream fork of FreeBSD. They will integrate newer software into the system, such as OpenRC and LibreSSL. They hope to stick to a 6-month release cycle.

From

It's FOSS : TrueOS Doesn't Want to Be 'BSD for Desktop' Anymore

FreeBSD News : TrueOS to become a fork of FreeBSD

TrueOS Blog : TrueOS to Focus on Core Operating System