TrueOS, once a FreeBSD distro, will change the focus of their project and become a full, separate fork. TrueOS was known especially for providing a nice FreeBSD desktop based on -CURRENT with the Lumina desktop environment and the ZFS file system by default. Now it is a full fork.
Essentially, TrueOs will become a downstream fork of FreeBSD. They will integrate newer software into the system, such as OpenRC and LibreSSL. They hope to stick to a 6-month release cycle.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 28, @04:35PM (2 children)
Why not just make it perfectly rolling?
Facing some sort of an update every 6 months just drives real world users away, leaving you with nothing but Distro Tourists for your user-base. Especially if those 6month release entail any amount of disruption.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 28, @04:42PM
Yes: after being more or less a ubuntu person, after going to Manjaro i love the rolling release.
Much easier and more 'fluid'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @04:55PM
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 28, @04:43PM (1 child)
They're going to bring systemd to BSD!
OH THE HUMANITY!!!
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 28, @04:53PM
They can't. Neither the license nor the codebase will allow that.
