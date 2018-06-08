Stories
TrueOS Doesn’t Want to Be ‘BSD for Desktop’ Anymore

posted by janrinok on Thursday June 28, @04:26PM   Printer-friendly
from the declining-desktops dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

TrueOS, once a FreeBSD distro, will change the focus of their project and become a full, separate fork. TrueOS was known especially for providing a nice FreeBSD desktop based on -CURRENT with the Lumina desktop environment and the ZFS file system by default. Now it is a full fork.

Essentially, TrueOs will become a downstream fork of FreeBSD. They will integrate newer software into the system, such as OpenRC and LibreSSL. They hope to stick to a 6-month release cycle.

From
It's FOSS : TrueOS Doesn't Want to Be 'BSD for Desktop' Anymore
FreeBSD News : TrueOS to become a fork of FreeBSD
TrueOS Blog : TrueOS to Focus on Core Operating System

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 28, @04:35PM (2 children)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 28, @04:35PM (#699877) Journal

    Why not just make it perfectly rolling?

    Facing some sort of an update every 6 months just drives real world users away, leaving you with nothing but Distro Tourists for your user-base. Especially if those 6month release entail any amount of disruption.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 28, @04:42PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 28, @04:42PM (#699881) Homepage Journal

      Yes: after being more or less a ubuntu person, after going to Manjaro i love the rolling release.

      Much easier and more 'fluid'.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @04:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @04:55PM (#699891)

      yes but England is about to bend Belgium over

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 28, @04:43PM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 28, @04:43PM (#699882) Homepage Journal

    They're going to bring systemd to BSD!

    OH THE HUMANITY!!!

