Watermarking has long been one of the tools used to track sources of pirated content so with the growth of live content streaming, it's becoming more important than ever. However, while broadcasters can use these marks to shut down infringing streams in a live situation, pirates are reportedly able to remove them using devices readily available on eBay.
[...] Since pirate streams are often captured from consumer decoders, a watermark denoting which subscriber account is being used can be embedded into the video. Once the mark is identified and matched with a customer device, the stream can be cut off at its source by the broadcaster. While it is possible to remove these codes, doing so isn’t always straightforward. Systems can place the watermark in any place at any time, meaning that some always slip through the net. However, others are more easily dealt with, as a report from security company Irdeto reveals.
“So-called ‘HashCode removal tools’ work in near real-time to strip away any kind of visual marks from a video feed. This ranges from unique fingerprints right down to the broadcaster’s on-screen logo that’s so familiar on many channels, both helping pirates to cover their tracks,” the company explains.
“These tools are so smart, they take a sample of the surrounding pixels and re-use them to replace the visual marks, so the viewer of the pirate stream barely notices any disturbance in the picture.”
So once again, watching the pirated content is a superior experience to the original.
Just like a pirated DVD. Put it in, the movie starts playing. Put in commercial DVD, warning after warning, then unskippable commercials for movies released years ago, then more piracy warnings, then maybe the movie.
Back at its peak, The Oatmeal had a good strip illustrating the difference between poaching video and acquiring access legitimately [theoatmeal.com].
I was a warrior in the Piracy Wars. It all started in the 20th century, before I was born, and continued well into the 21sth century. The arms races were crazy - sometimes, they came up with something that we couldn't touch for months, or years. Other times, we came out with something new, they countered in a day or two, then we would find a counter-counter the next day. It was just insane. One weapon after another. Ultimately, though, it came down to money and political influence - so we went nuclear and assassinated all of their CEO's. All of them. And then their replacements. It was the only solution.
Sure, some of us were caught, some convicted, some were even hanged. But, we won. Today, you can play anything you want, any time you want, on any device. You can even change it around, edit it however you like. Well, depending on how smart your AI is, and whether you're willing to wait a few minutes. Freedom. We don't need no stinking Mafia telling us what to listen to, or that we have to pay to watch it, or whatever.