from the measures-and-countermeasures dept.
The Register reports
Beating the unique identifiers that printers can add to documents for security purposes is possible: you just need to add extra dots beyond those that security tools already add. The trick is knowing where to add them.
[...] researchers from the Technical University of Dresden [...] Timo Richter, Stephan Escher, Dagmar Schönfeld, and Thorsten Strufe reckon they've cracked the challenge of knowing how to anonymise printed documents, and presented their work to the Association of Computer Machinery's 6th ACM Workshop on Information Hiding and Multimedia Security in Innsbruck, Austria [the week of June 22].
In this paper, the TU Dresden researchers explain that they tested 1,286 documents printed on machines from 18 manufacturers, creating an extraction algorithm to identify well-known dot-patterns--and at the same time, discovering four previously undiscovered patterns coding at 48, 64, 69, and 98 bits.
Identifying new patterns is important, from a privacy point of view, since as the authors points out, an activist in a dictatorship could easily be unmasked by their printer (unless they happen to use a Brother, Samsung, or Tektronix printer, none of which seemed to carry tracking codes, the researchers said).
[...] The group has published [a] toolkit that automates the obfuscation workflow, here.
Previous: "Printer Dot Sanitisation" Software Seeks to Cleanse Yellow-Dot Watermarks
Related Stories
Following Winner's arrest and subsequent charging, the security researcher has submitted a pull request to the PDF Redact Tools, a project for securely redacting and stripping metadata from documents before publishing.
[...] "The black and white conversion will convert colors like the faded yellow dots to white," Szathmari told Bleeping Computer in an interview.
related stories:
Feds Arrest NSA Contractor in Leak of Top Secret Russia Document
North Korea's Red Star Linux Inserts Sneaky Serial Content Tracker
Doctor Who Season 8 Scripts Leak Online
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @07:40PM
I have put an malvware (virus) on a porn site (site with adult videos) and
you accessed it to have some fun (you know what i mean)
While you were watching the adult videos the system began to work as a RDP
(Remote Desktop) with a keylogger and i had access to device screen and
your camera.
After that my malvware collected all your messengers, emails and social
networks contacts.
Then what did i do? i just created an double screen video (the first part
is your screen record, the second part is the recording of your camera
(yes, record of yourself while watching the porn video, i must admit you
have a nice taste 🙂 )
I guess isnt good news, right?
But dont worry, there´s a way to fix all this mess. What you have to do is
just pay me U$360,00, this is a fair value to keep our little secret.
You will make this payment through Bitcoin (If you dont know how to do this
just search google “how to buy bitcoin” or “localbitcoins, its pretty easy
to buy it).
My Bitcoin address is: 14AXbqCfLBh6MQzbA6VB7aM49Rsq8GigT6
If you decide not to make my payment i will send your double-screen video
to all your contacts (yes this includes co-workers, friends, family, etc…)
and of course make the video public available on internet.
If i receive my payment all the material will be destroyed and you will
never hear from me again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @07:46PM
An easier foolproof solution is to just pull out the yellow toner cartridge from the printer unless you need it.