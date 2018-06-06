from the many-many-moolah dept.
Without Facebook, Instagram Valued at $100 Billion
Did Facebook Inc. (FB) purchase Instagram for cheap? Recent valuations say so. A new estimate reveals that if Instagram were a standalone company, it would have been worth $100 billion today, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.
The photo-sharing service recently hit 1 billion monthly active users, and the steadily increasing user base is expected to shoot revenue past $10 billion over the next 12 months. While parent company Facebook is reportedly losing younger audiences, its loss has been a boon to Instagram and other social media services including Snap Inc.'s (SNAP) Snapchat, owing to features that better appeal to younger people. (See also: Aging Facebook Losing Teens: Pew Research Survey.)
While Facebook continues to grow and has surpassed the 2.2 billion user milestone, Instagram is gaining new users at a rapid pace and is on course to get 2 billion users on its platform over the next five years, the study suggests. During the past year, Instagram contributed 10.6% to revenues at Facebook, per eMarketer data, while over the next year it is expected to account for around 16% of the parent company's revenue. Instagram's future growth may be accelerated by the recently launched IGTV, an iOS- and Android-supported app-based video hosting and sharing service that will compete head-on with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) YouTube service.
Also at BGR, The Mercury News, and Business Insider.
Related: Facebook/Instagram vs. Twitch and YouTube
Related Stories
Facebook.gg: New video game streaming service to rival Twitch
Facebook has launched its own video game streaming hub. Facebook.gg, which launched on Thursday, will compete directly with popular platforms like Twitch and Mixer.
It's part of the social media site's continued efforts to become a destination for video content. The new service suggests streams based on who individual users follow, and highlights content chosen by Facebook.
Instagram is targeting one of YouTube's weaknesses with plans for long-form video
Instagram is gunning for YouTube with a plan to allow longer-form video, according to the owner of an influencer network whose clients have talked with the Facebook-owned company, as well as numerous media reports.
Allowing long video could help Instagram court social media stars and their millions of fans to use its platform as their primary online home, instead of relying on YouTube, where many have fewer followers. And when the users move, so will the marketers, meaning Facebook stands to gain advertising revenue at Google-owned YouTube's expense.
[...] The news of the Facebook-owned platform embracing longer videos was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said Instagram would soon allow users to upload videos up to 60 minutes to their profiles. TechCrunch added on Thursday that Instagram was talking to social media influencers and publishers to create shows for an upcoming section for dedicated-to-video content, similar to Snapchat Discover.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @09:07PM
The tech hyper-valuation is the real bubble we should be worried about. BTC is more like the door to door salesman con-artist. My guess is tech has been massively propped up by governments so we can make everyone Safe(tm).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 28, @09:16PM (2 children)
Silly question: How dumb of a society are we, that something so useless and easily replaced can be worth so much ?
Yes it connects advertisers to people under the guise of posting pictures, generating revenue, and it connects people. But if it vanished right this instant, what impact would it have on the economy or anybody not working there ? Nada. People would get confused for a second, and start using an alternate right away. How can it be worth so much if so few would care/be impacted at all if it wasn't there?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @09:19PM
You're surrounded by stupid people.
An equal vote by unequal people makes no sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 28, @09:24PM
Maybe one day we'll have enough "woke" people that going "mooooo" or "baaaaaah" at someone when they get sucked into a privacy hellhole like FB will actually make them ashamed of their ignorance. They will ask what alternative there is that protects them from the evil marketers and we will quickly populate alternatives that respect freedom and privacy.
Woops I just woke up, I type pretty well when taking a nap!