Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Looking to Mosquitoes for a Way to Develop Painless Microneedles

posted by takyon on Friday June 29, @02:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the prick dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666

Research finds four keys to piercing skin without hurting

Researchers at The Ohio State University believe we can learn from nature's design of the mosquito to create a painless microneedle for medical purposes.

"Mosquitoes must be doing something right if they can pierce our skin and draw blood without causing pain," said Bharat Bhushan, Ohio Eminent Scholar and Howard D. Winbigler Professor of mechanical engineering at Ohio State.

"We can use what we have learned from mosquitoes as a starting point to create a better microneedle."

In a recently published paper, Bhushan and his colleagues reported on their detailed analysis of the mosquito's proboscis -- the part that feeds on us. They identified four keys to how the insects pierce us without pain: use of a numbing agent; a serrated design to the "needle"; vibration during the piercing; and a combination of soft and hard parts on the proboscis.

Lessons from mosquitoes' painless piercing (DOI: 10.1016/j.jmbbm.2018.05.025) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Flight Attendants at Increased Risk of Developing Many Types of Cancer
Looking to Mosquitoes for a Way to Develop Painless Microneedles | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @02:39AM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Friday June 29, @02:39AM (#700090)

    The really impressive thing about mosquitoes is how their proboscis feels and/or smells its way into an active blood vessel.

    There's a whole lot more going on in a mosquito than anybody will ever be willing to pay for in a disposable hypodermic needle.

(1)