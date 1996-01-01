World heritage body Unesco has removed the Belize Barrier Reef from its list of endangered World Heritage Sites after nine years. It said the government of the Central American country had taken "visionary" steps to preserve it.

The reef is the second largest in the world after Australia's Great Barrier Reef. It is home to many threatened species including marine turtles, manatees and the American marine crocodile.

Unesco added the reef to its list of world heritage sites in 1996 but said it was in danger in 2009 following plans by the Belize government to allow oil exploration in nearby waters. [...] In December 2017, lawmakers passed a landmark moratorium on oil exploration in Belizean waters, which makes it one of only a handful of countries in the world with such legislation.