Kroger announced plans Thursday to partner with driverless car company Nuro to deliver groceries using its autonomous vehicles.

The partnership comes as the largest U.S. grocery players continue to tackle the expensive challenge of "last mile delivery" — the final step in getting a product to a shopper's home. It is a feat that is particularly perilous when dealing with fragile products like fresh food. It is further complicated by populations that vary wildly across the U.S., with some far less dense that others.

[...] Earlier this month, [Kroger] said that digital sales for the past quarter had grown 66 percent.

"We cannot just rely on physical stores to reach all of our customers for delivery and and pick-up," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer, in an interview with CNBC.

Kroger has more than 2,800 stores across the U.S., under banners like Fred Meyer, Ralph's and Harris Teeter.

[...] Kroger and Nuro will begin their partnership this fall. Cosset did not detail a timeline, but did say it would be "aggressive." It will experiment with the technology in areas that both overlap with and are separate from where it plans to build out its Ocado warehouses.

[...] In its earlier days, shoppers will need to schedule windows of delivery in advance, but Dave Ferguson, Nuro's co-founder, said he envisions a longer-term model through which shoppers order more on-demand. Nuro also plans partnerships with other retailers beyond Kroger, which it may build by sharing a cut of the revenue.