Harley-Davidson plans to shift some motorcycle production away from the US to avoid the "substantial" burden of European Union tariffs.
Last week, the EU imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including bourbon, orange juice and motorcycles.
The measures are a response to new US duties on steel and aluminium imports.
Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson said the increased cost from the tariffs threaten its international sales, which it has been trying to expand.
The company has assembly plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand as well as in the US.
It said it would raise investment in its international plants, though it did not say which ones.
"To address the substantial cost of this tariff burden long-term, Harley-Davidson will be implementing a plan to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the US to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden," the company said.
Harley-Davidson said it expected the ramp-up in production to take nine to 18 months.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Friday June 29, @07:58PM (12 children)
I don't give a fuck about corporations and their executives wallets. Fuck them. Harley-Davidson is doing exactly what they should be doing; manufacturing in the country where they are selling. That way EU jobs are created.
Likewise, in the US the problem is the executives and shareholders again (who all need to be shot). Manufacturers need to be forced to start locally again so that we can have strong union jobs again. Otherwise, it's absolutely impossible for American workers to compete with foreign workers run by warlords or corrupt governments. The answer is to force them inward again.
The only products we should be importing are products we can't make ourselves. Majority of that are luxury items anyways, and the rich can literally afford it.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Friday June 29, @08:13PM (4 children)
"Strong union jobs"? How precious!
Unions have been under attack since Saint Ronnie fired the air traffic controllers. Union membership dropped by 50% between 1983 and 2016. (See https://corporate.findlaw.com/human-resources/trends-in-union-membership.html [findlaw.com] .) It is naive to expect any union resurgence during the Trump/Rethug reign.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @08:27PM (1 child)
Teamsters are great. My Teamsters card gives me a 20% admission discount at Disneyland, and it only cost me $400 initiation fee and $40/month dues. They also keep their bosses in brand new MBZs and the Teamsters offices must allow smoking, because it smelled like Las Vegas. Oh, and when our companies employees were about to go on strike the union took care of it by letting the companies big bosses threaten out jobs if we didn't vote the union out. I was so happy the union stood behind us Teamsters, because now I don't have to pay union dues and lost my retirement benefits I worked 20 years for, so I can now keep working until about age 98.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 29, @09:15PM
I planned ahead: i'm working on my Freedom 95!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @08:27PM (1 child)
wswswsws has had some interesting ongoing coverage of unions. We see the unions shutting down strikes and forcing through management-friendly deals. Nobody I know who's "represented" by a union is happy with the union, so wswswsws' opinion rings true. Supreme Court rules against unions in Janus case [wsws.org]:
I'm not sure I can condense this part I want to quote much. I'm curious to hear from Soylentils how accurate this may be. I'll throw it in a spoiler tag instead:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @09:04PM
Yes, true. See post above which is 100% true.
(Score: 3, Funny) by mendax on Friday June 29, @08:18PM (6 children)
Ah, Harley doesn't build in the EU and is not likely to start. They are talking about expanding their existing overseas manufacturing operations.
Actually, none of this is a surprise. Harley-Davidson is doing what it is required by law to do. Being a publicly-held company, they are required to maximum profits for the shareholders. Trump's tariffs are going to interfere with its business model. Therefore the company is taking steps to adjust to the new reality. If that idiot Trump actually new anything about business he would understand this.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @08:29PM
Sigh, so many self-styled economists buy into that, but it isn't true [nytimes.com]!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 29, @08:29PM (1 child)
> is required by law to do. Being a publicly-held company, they are required to maximum profits for the shareholders.
No.
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @08:36PM
No, they are not required by law to maximize quarterly profits.
No, the current value of their publicly traded stock does not impact operations.
However, the shareholders elect the board. The board designs, or at least directs and approves, compensation packages and traditionally, not legally required, executive compensation packages have heavy options components. Options are only worth something when the stock goes up. Options expire after a specified (and often surprisingly short) time. So, executive leadership at _most_ publicly traded companies is compensated in large part by how much they make the stock jump after their options awards.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday June 29, @08:31PM
There is no law or judgement that clearly states that management must maximize profits for shareholders. At most, there are some dicta, but dicta are not binding.
Also, what does it even mean? Maximize profits for the next quarter, at the expense of the next year's profits or 10 years of profits? Or maximize over the long term?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @08:38PM (1 child)
I now this will sound strange but Harley Davidson is supposed to be a US brand, they've lost that image know.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 29, @09:02PM
They lost that image a long time ago. MOST of their production is overseas. The company has assembly plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand as well as in the US. What they don't tell you is the number of US sold bikes that they sneak in from Brazil, or the percent of parts made overseas.
Where are Harley's Made? [throttlexbatteries.com]
(Score: 4, Touché) by bob_super on Friday June 29, @08:27PM (2 children)
You see, despite gutting the EPA, suspending enforcement, Trump still manages to lower pollution ! Noise pollution that is.
Even if they weren't slated for US roads, those fucking deaf generators were hurting US workers. No more...
Now if they could just go one step further and seize my neighbors' two Harleys from their garage, maybe we could sleep in peace without the 3AM or 7AM (or both) sudden wake-ups...
Fucking selfish people. I would not shed a tear for that part of Americana going bankrupt.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 29, @08:50PM (1 child)
Way to spin this as Trump's problem.
They've already shipped most manufacturing over seas, now they (or more likely the press) try to spin this as Trumps problem. But EU tariffs on Motorcycle imports were in place for decades before trump was elected to protect BMW.
On any basis, the EU's average tariffs are fairly moderate but certainly not the lowest. The lowest figure for the EU 3% That's higher than the US (2.3%) and Japan (2.1%). [bbc.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @09:11PM
Aww, you don't like people putting the responsibility on the president when it isn't really applicable?
How cute.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday June 29, @08:54PM (3 children)
Wonder what some of the MCs (Motorcycle Clubs) will think about this. Many have a requirement that it's Harley only. If you don't ride one, don't bother, no one will sponsor you. Some allow bikes such as old Triumphs, BSAs and other British bikes and some don't care. The one's I've known have cared and I believe a large part of that is because they are made in the good old USA. Fact is, Harley's are all I've ridden myself. But I have no problem driving a car owned by a foreign company if it's made in the states.
Now, I bet Harley just sells the bikes they make overseas, overseas. Bikes bought in the USA will be made in the USA. I'm hoping they're not so stupid as to believe it wouldn't cause a shit storm if they sold them in the states.
(Not talking about parts...)
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 29, @09:06PM (1 child)
Question for you: Why do Harley owners think it's super cool to make their bike louder then rev the engine in residential neighborhoods?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @09:14PM
Because they're fags. Watch some Southpark once in a while!
Really, I think the gay community needs to join with switching the words fag/faggot to the more common usage of "extra asshole asshole". Asshole is the new jerk, and jerk is what we do to meats. Unless you're in grammar school, then jerk is a rude person.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 29, @09:10PM
Assembled in the US from foreign made parts, just like their foreign made bikes.
Much of their parts (especially engine parts) are sourced from US importers (shell companies owned by Harley itself) who may or may not do a small percentage of machining to qualify the part as US made. See link I posted above.
