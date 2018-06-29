from the trubble dept.
Bitcoin Bloodbath Nears Dot-Com Levels as Many Tokens Go to Zero
Bitcoin's meteoric rise last year had many observers calling it one of the biggest speculative manias in history. The cryptocurrency's 2018 crash may help cement its place in the bubble record books.
Down 70 percent from its December high after sliding for a fourth straight day on Friday, Bitcoin is getting ever-closer to matching the Nasdaq Composite Index's 78 percent peak-to-trough plunge after the U.S. dot-com bubble burst. Hundreds of other virtual coins have all but gone to zero -- following the same path as Pets.com and other red-hot initial public offerings that flamed out in the early 2000s.
While Bitcoin has bounced back from bigger losses before, it's far from clear that it can repeat the feat now that much of the world knows about cryptocurrencies and has made up their mind on whether to invest. Bulls point to the Nasdaq's eventual recovery and say institutional investors represent a massive pool of potential cryptocurrency buyers, but regulatory and security concerns have so far kept most big money managers on the sidelines.
The story sounds alarming but I would like to know the take of Soylentils.
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Friday June 29, @09:18PM
I'll just leave this here [youtube.com]. And unlike him, I had an extra one in my safety deposit lunchbox!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @09:20PM (3 children)
So many cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin included, have/had a total market capitalization beyond all reason [cointelegraph.com]. Ripple peaked [coinmarketcap.com] over $141B, and the hundreds of "me too" coins were mostly in the billions also, leading to some people believing some pretty wild fantasies [theverge.com].
Solve problems, do something real (besides tickle people's "greed" bone), and come back strong like the internet did: more slowly after the crash.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Friday June 29, @09:27PM (2 children)
Definately. Most coins are still WAY overvalued. This is a cleansing. Hopefully a bunch of those shitcoins die.
This downturn is normal for bitcoin. It surges to crazy levels, then crashes only to repeat it again months or years later. The difference this time is that Bitcoin doesn't have room to grow and onboard more users (see my latest journal entry).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @10:04PM
Doge still has much market cap [coingecko.com], many coins, such value.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 29, @10:13PM
It is widely asserted that the Free Market is the best way to calculate prices. I will reserve comment on that.
However, I assert that the crypto exchanges are not free markets, not because the traders don't have free access to information but because they don't avail themselves of it.
Consider that all the truly serious stock market traders are well-educated in economics and business and are quite likely trained by the investment banks that employ them.
Now consider that even those with substantial crypto positions are well-read only in the Second Amendment, The Cathedral And The Bazaar and The GNU Manifesto.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 29, @09:22PM (6 children)
The vast majority of which are nothing other than get rich quick schemes that failed.
The December bubble occurred because the news widely covered two conventional futures exchanges announced the would support bitcoin. But bitcoin went back down to a more natural price becaus both those exchanges do "cash settlement", that is their actual transactions are done with fiat money. There is no buying or selling of bitcoin on either exchange.
As for me, my Antminer L3+ ASIC mining rig continues to chug away. It's my very first step into bootstraping my mining operation. Soon I'll be colocating it at a former grow-up in the Rocky Mointains. You see, weed needs lots of electricity too.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday June 29, @09:26PM (1 child)
Start your own coin:
MDCoin!
:)
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @09:51PM
MDCoin: not just FOR crazy people but BY crazy people!
(sorry, couldn't resist)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @09:30PM (3 children)
grow-OP
And weed doesn't need electricity, grow it outdoors and be amazed at the size they grow to!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @10:00PM (1 child)
No, but it's growers do unless they're foolish enough to think that DEA doesn't fly in small planes at low altitude.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @10:26PM
He lives in Oregon I believe, totally legal.
The electricity intensive weed farms yield very dense buds and generally higher concentrations of active ingredients, but not that big of a deal. Unless you use solar panels and other such renewable energy sources then indoor growing is a pretty wasteful method.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 29, @10:23PM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by richtopia on Friday June 29, @09:27PM
Miners, would you like USD or BTC for those video cards you don't need anymore?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday June 29, @09:41PM (6 children)
First things first: Bitcoin believers often claim that Bitcoins have intrinsic value, because they cost something to produce. However, that's incorrect, because there is no use whatsoever for Bitcoin other than as a medium of exchange, which means that their inherent utility is zero, which means that their inherent demand is zero, which means that the proper valuation of a Bitcoin, from simple supply-demand econ 101, should be zero.
So why does anybody have these things? Bitcoin has value because those holding Bitcoin have convinced those not holding Bitcoin that it has value. That value proposition, in turn, is based on convincing still other people that Bitcoin has value. But, like all such schemes, eventually you're going to run out of suckers, and that means folks will not be willing to trade their hard-earned government-issued currency for them on a regular basis.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @09:56PM
The last 5 seconds of the linked Bloomberg video says it all: "Investor excitement at the possibility of getting rich over this."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Friday June 29, @10:06PM (4 children)
There is no use for a $20 bill other than a medium of exchange. I guess you could burn it for some heat...
Imagine you had a $20 bill that you could teleport anywhere in the world. That $20 was also immune from Government induced inflationary pressures. It couldn't be pilfered from your bank account when shit hits the fan. You could even program the bill to only transfer if a set of conditions are met.
Bitcoin has outperformed EVERY OTHER currency the last 8 out of 9 years. Some crypto will replace the US Dollar within our lifetimes. Donald is just speeding things up.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday June 29, @10:20PM (2 children)
You can write your grocery list on it. You can, as you mentioned, burn it. You can use it to prop up that leg of the table that's always rocking. I can think of a bunch of other uses for a small green piece of paper.
However, the real difference is that if you're in the US or doing business in the US, you need to come up with a certain number of dollars to keep the government on your good side. If you don't, they can and will send people with guns to explain things to you. And no, just because your income isn't in dollars doesn't mean you get out of paying taxes, because they can and will go after you for non-dollar income, including Bitcoin income. In addition, cash is always considered a legal attempt to pay a debt, and if someone refuses to accept cash as payment for a debt you can again have the government sending people with guns to explain things. Those 2 things are key to the concept of fiat currency.
As far as being "outperformed", I'm guessing you're talking about Bitcoins going from $0.07 to $5900.00 or so over the course of its existence. That's a very good investment, if you invested when it was $0.07. It's a very bad investment if you invested when it was $17550.00. Part of the job of a currency is to act as a fairly stable store of value, and in that BitCoin has demonstrably failed. On top of that, its use as a medium of exchange is extremely limited because the vast majority of merchants refuse to accept it and are under no requirement to do so.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @10:29PM
And the transaction times are ridiculous. If you can't beat the time it takes to use a credit card or at most be 2x slower then you're sunk. Except for niche markets no one will want to use it.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 29, @10:33PM
Why would anyone want to use the Internet? It's just for dorks and geeks. I can't even buy anything from Sears.
I think I'll stick with my mail order catalogue, thank you very much.
(I'm obviously biased, but I feel so strongly that cryptocurrency is as big of a change to the world as the Internet. Sure, the Internet WAS only for dorks and nerds initially, but eventually it took over everything, despite people kicking and screaming along the way. Crypto is a genie that has been let out of the bottle. It's too big of an invention to not change the world. It puts a bank in your pocket. It might not be Bitcoin (it probably won't be), but you will be using crypto within your lifetime.)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 29, @10:40PM
Outperformed as what?
Clearly not as a mean of exchange especially not in regards with exchanging it for goods.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @09:50PM (4 children)
If you buy BTC with USD, there seems to be a significant chance that you're helping a drug dealer or kiddie porn seller cash out. Same thing if you run a mining setup. Do you want to help validate those sorts of transactions?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 29, @09:58PM (1 child)
Not the same thing at all - by running a mining setup, you're setting a honeypot for idiot criminals who think they can get away clean via magic technology.
Too bad that the big sting operations are on dealers of substances becoming increasingly accepted around the world and not those who would hold medical records for ransom.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 29, @10:17PM
This because all transactions are publicly recorded on the blockchain, which is replicated to by now tens or maybe even hundreds of thousands of miners.
It would help one's anonymity to generate a new key pair for every transaction but I expect free drug dealers, terrorists or pedophiles are clued in enough to actually do that.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 29, @10:10PM
Oh, so that's why you also don't you fiat? Actual children are bought and sold with USD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 29, @10:32PM
Yes. Next question?
(Score: 2) by Non Sequor on Friday June 29, @10:08PM (3 children)
A lot of the institutional investors have requirements that their investments are “prudent”. An example of this is the prudent man rule for pension investments where the trustees are in breach of their fiduciary responsibilities if they make investments inconsistent with those that might be made by a prudent man investing his own money. Prudential investors require that each investment have a balance of evidence indicating that the return will be favorable and more speculative investments are only pursued if the capital at risk is very very small. Investments in illiquid assets are also a concern.
If an institutional investor moves into Bitcoin, an immediate problem is that it doesn’t have a prospectus or any underwriting that documents the basis for thinking it’s a good investment. There is at least one Bitcoin ETF that’s in the works, but the prospectus has a ridiculously long risk disclosure, which is about as bad as not having a prospectus. Bitcoin is radioactive for institutional investors. That doesn’t mean that none of them will ever touch it (just as people sometimes unwisely handle actual radioactive material) but the ones that have the sense to read warning labels won’t.
Ten years out, after a track record of stability has been achieved, after regulatory isssues are ironed out, after fraud and price manipulation are tamped down then you might see some institutional involvement in crypto currencies but this isn’t coming quickly.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 29, @10:14PM (1 child)
I think it will happen faster than you think. I think there is a good chance we'll see the first ETF by year end.
Large institutions are already investing in the space. Anecdotally, I have a coworker who's husband was working on wiring up a small mining operation for one of the big banks here in Canada. I'm sure the investment was 10M, but banks are interested.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday June 29, @10:15PM
EDIT: **LESS THAN 10M**
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 29, @10:21PM
I found that investing much of my December milestone's check in cryptos required a great deal of effort and attention and was mentally quite taxing. So I won't speculate anymore, at least not until I develop more insight into the markets.
But I can mine with no attention other than opening or closing a certain window depending on the temperature inside as opposed to that outside.
