Gentoo Linux GitHub Mirror Compromised, Taken Offline

From https://www.gentoo.org/news/2018/06/28/Github-gentoo-org-hacked.html

Today 28 June at approximately 20:20 UTC unknown individuals have gained control of the Github Gentoo organization, and modified the content of repositories as well as pages there. We are still working to determine the exact extent and to regain control of the organization and its repositories. All Gentoo code hosted on github should for the moment be considered compromised.

This does NOT affect any code hosted on the Gentoo infrastructure. Since the master Gentoo ebuild repository is hosted on our own infrastructure and since Github is only a mirror for it, you are fine as long as you are using rsync or webrsync from gentoo.org.

Also, the gentoo-mirror repositories including metadata are hosted under a separate Github organization and likely not affected as well.

All Gentoo commits are signed, and you should verify the integrity of the signatures when using git.

File-Wiping Malware Placed Inside Gentoo Linux Code After GitHub Account Hack

An unknown hacker has temporarily taken control over the GitHub account of the Gentoo Linux organization and embedded malicious code inside the operating system's distributions that would delete user files.

Source: File-Wiping Malware Placed Inside Gentoo Linux Code After GitHub Account Hack