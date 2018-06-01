from the are-they-good-now? dept.
[...] Last weekend, we were on hand to witness French racing driver Romain Dumas and car maker Volkswagen stamp their authority on all 12.4-miles (19.99km) of the [Pikes Peak International Hill Climb] course, destroying the course's existing record and setting the first sub-eight minute time in race history. What makes the feat even more interesting around Ars is that the car in the record books is all-electric, marking perhaps the first time in major motorsport that a battery electric vehicle has beaten the internal combustion engine fair and square.
In retrospect, if any car has an advantage at Pikes Peak it's the EV. The start line is already at 9,390 feet (2,862m) above sea level; the finish line is an even higher 14,110 feet (4,300m) and much of the course is above the tree line where there's 40 percent less oxygen to breathe. Consequently, internal combustion engines will lose power—significantly—as they climb the route, even with the aid of forced induction or crafty fuel mixtures.
But electric motors don't care about partial pressures of oxygen, and these will output the same power and torque whether they're at the top of the mountain or the bottom.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/06/757148-volkswagen-makes-racing-history-with-record-breaking-electric-race-car/
More about the course can be found at Wikipedia and the Official Site.
The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo just set a record (5:19.546) at Nürburgring. Almost a minute quicker than the old record.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @03:15AM (1 child)
The batts were charged from diesel generators. Carbon neutral, etc, but diesel. Excusable, being in remote place.
OTOH, VW can do electric cars if they put the effort into it. And record breaking ones, no less. As posted above, they can also do hybrids, Porsche is same group.
Put a monkey in their board room (another in Bosch's), trained to bite anyone that says diesel. VW seems to have a focus problem, not a technical one. Other brands my require similar measures, specially German ones. If board members don't change, use them to repeat the "diesel is clean" breathing test that hit the news months ago.
Most brands should have started seriously moving away from "only-ICE" 10 years ago (cars, vans, trucks... everything) instead of some minimal tests and releasing their first public avaliable vehicles recently, some with pretty obvious self defeating designs (BMW i3? after Mini E test? WTF! you may dislike new fat "Minis", but at least they sold). 10 years ago Prius was already ~10 years old and it looks like pretty much any European compact car or station wagon. Newest plataform shares power train with other models that can be hybrid or ICE, so no excuse about being unable to fit into "normal" designs, Toyota can.
If they are serious, they could even start good-will projects to retrofit old cars with electric systems. Currently only a few entushiast do that at their own risk. They would make nice city cars (some German cities want to ban diesels completly), and give cars with problems in the ICE parts some extra years of life, instead of going early to the junk yard. This way they would also show they know it's not just Recycle, but also Reduce and Reuse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @03:28AM
I forgot, the PML Mini QED was 2006. Non VW related, other than using a Mini as base. It was hybrid, with better range in electric mode then Mini E, and even more by using the ICE. https://www.treehugger.com/cars/electric-mini-0-60-in-4-seconds-it-has-motors-in-its-wheels.html [treehugger.com]
VW, F- on effort.
All shareholders of car manufactures should ask for CEOs' pay to be returned since 1998. They clearly have no vision of future, not even caring about contingency plans, and just thought only-ICE could keep on and on. If they had started their own, Telsa would be have been a blip instead of hitting the news periodically and Toyotas would not be the dominant taxi car in some cities.