from the 404 dept.
Vint Cerf, the godfather of the Internet, spoke in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday and issued a blunt call to action for a digital preservation regime for content and code to be quickly put in place to counter the existing throwaway culture that denies future generations an essential window into life in the past. He emphasized that this was especially needed for the WWW. Due to the volatile nature of electronic storage media as well as the format in which information is encoded, it is not possible to preserve digital material without prior planning and action.
[...] While the digital disappearance phenomenon is one which has so far mainly vexed official archivists and librarians for some years now, Cerf's take is that as everything goes from creation, the risk of accidental or careless memory loss increases correspondingly.
Archivists have for decades fought publicly for open document formats to hedge against proprietary and vendor risks – especially when classified material usually can only be made public after 30 to 50 years, sometimes longer.
From iTnews : Internet is losing its memory: Cerf
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @05:33AM
An article about common sense! woooo
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @05:41AM
The real problem is copyright. We absolutely must eviscerate current copyright laws, and return to rational - constitutional - copyright. You know, to encourage artists to create thereby enriching the public domain? That robust store of freely available and relevant ideas which anyone can draw from, reuse, remix, free of any obligations whatsoever?
A lot of those things sound like the internet. And when copying has an incremental cost of zero, data and ideas want to be free.
But, these laws are stymieing our ability to even archive the ideas that should be entering the public domain, for when they would be available. Well, at least for our great-great-great-grandkids in the 2200s (unless Disney manages to buy all ideas and enough legislators to outlaw the public domain itself).
This is fucking insane, and has to stop. All the 'piracy' going on is in fact simply civil disobedience. Hopefully somewhere, some librarians are being similarly disobedient.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday June 30, @05:44AM
There are enough players that want to make content practically uncopyable. Which is incompatible with Cerf's goal. And unfortunately they are far more powerful.
