Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why Won't This Debate About an Ancient Cold Snap Die?

posted by mrpg on Saturday June 30, @12:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the why-not dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Around 13,000 years ago, Earth was emerging from its last great ice age. The vast frozen sheets that had covered much of North America, Europe and Asia for thousands of years were retreating. Giant mammals — steppe bison, woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats — grazed or hunted across tundra and grasslands. A Paleo-Indian group of hunter-gatherers who eventually gave rise to the Clovis people had crossed a land bridge from Asia hundreds of years earlier and were now spread across North America, hunting mammoth with distinctive spears.

Then, at about 12,800 years ago, something strange happened. Earth was abruptly plunged back into a deep chill. Temperatures in parts of the Northern Hemisphere plunged to as much as 8 degrees Celsius colder than today. The cold snap lasted only about 1,200 years — a mere blip, in geologic time. Then, just as abruptly, Earth began to warm again. But many of the giant mammals were dying out. And the Clovis people had apparently vanished.

Geologists call this blip of frigid conditions the Younger Dryas, and its cause is a mystery. Most researchers suspect that a large pulse of freshwater from a melting ice sheet and glacial lakes flooded into the ocean, briefly interfering with Earth's heat-transporting ocean currents. However, geologists have not yet found firm evidence of how and where this happened, such as traces of the path that this ancient flood traveled to reach the sea

Source: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/younger-dryas-comet-impact-cold-snap

Original Submission


«  Instagram Launches "Lite" App at 1/55th the Size, Aimed at Developing Countries
Why Won't This Debate About an Ancient Cold Snap Die? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 30, @12:36PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Saturday June 30, @12:36PM (#700635)

    the Clovis people had crossed a land bridge from Asia

    Isn't this idea losing favor lately? Boat technology isn't really that hard, the Australian aboriginal people managed it around a similar time.

(1)