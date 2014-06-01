Parents and teachers have been warned about the potential mental health risks of a cult "visual novel" video game, with one coroner saying it may "trigger suicidal thoughts" in young people.

One father, Darren Walmsley, 49, believes Doki Doki Literature Club, a free-to-play PC title that is presented with a cartoony art style but has overtones of psychological horror, may have contributed to the death of his son Ben earlier this year. Ahead of an inquest into the passing of the child, officials spoke out about the game's subject matter, which includes violence and suicide.

[...] Detective Inspector Jude Holmes, from the Greater Manchester Police, said: "We believe this game is a risk to children and young people, especially those that are emotionally vulnerable and anyone with existing mental health concerns. It's also really important to discuss with your children which games and apps are suitable, and ensure they understand why others aren't appropriate to use."