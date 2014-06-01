from the Doki-Doki-Suicide-Club dept.
What Is Doki Doki Literature Club? Parents Warned About Horror Video Game After Teen's Death
Parents and teachers have been warned about the potential mental health risks of a cult "visual novel" video game, with one coroner saying it may "trigger suicidal thoughts" in young people.
One father, Darren Walmsley, 49, believes Doki Doki Literature Club, a free-to-play PC title that is presented with a cartoony art style but has overtones of psychological horror, may have contributed to the death of his son Ben earlier this year. Ahead of an inquest into the passing of the child, officials spoke out about the game's subject matter, which includes violence and suicide.
[...] Detective Inspector Jude Holmes, from the Greater Manchester Police, said: "We believe this game is a risk to children and young people, especially those that are emotionally vulnerable and anyone with existing mental health concerns. It's also really important to discuss with your children which games and apps are suitable, and ensure they understand why others aren't appropriate to use."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @02:36PM (1 child)
"We believe Life is a risk to children and young people, especially those that are emotionally vulnerable and anyone with existing mental health concerns. It's also really important to discuss with your children which coping mechanisms are suitable, and ensure they understand why others aren't appropriate to use."
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday June 30, @02:38PM (1 child)
“Apparent suicide”? So it's not even clear yet whether it really was suicide?
Isn't it then a bit premature to blame the game for it?
(Score: 2) by tekk on Saturday June 30, @02:43PM
But still no quite there. I've actually got a friend who attempted after playing DDLC. It's not inherent in the game, it's just that any piece of media might be the nudge when you're in a bad place. She sympathized a lot with one particular character when she was in a bad spot, it didn't go well. Media that discusses topics like this would probably be more likely to set you off, but if I'm in that way and I watch Graveyard of the Fireflies that could definitely be a trigger despite it not having themes of suicide at all (though still themes of death I guess.)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @02:49PM
yet it has the typical breasted anime girl imagery and stars some dude that wants to woo them with poetry.
I expected something like "zork"
have we dropped so far that if the game isnt emoticons and guns, it's "text based" because there are dialogs? doesnt that make fallout 3 and 4 "text based" games because you have to choose dialog responses and you wear a device with words that flash on it?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Saturday June 30, @03:57PM
DDLC is implicated in a suicide and yet the crimes of Mass Effect 3 and Mass Effect Andromeda go unpunished. IF we are going to go after video games, let's at least get it right.