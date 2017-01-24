from the ??? dept.
'OK Google, give everybody in America a free speaker'
Alphabet Inc. should give every household in America a free Google Home Mini smart speaker, a Morgan Stanley analyst suggested Thursday.
The speakers currently retail for $49 each, which would mean spending about $3.3 billion. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak wrote Thursday that would be a "small price to pay" for Google-parent Alphabet. He estimated that the company could compensate for that cost about five times over through the operating profits it generates more generally from retail search over the next five years.
Nowak worries that Google is losing ground to Amazon.com Inc. when it comes to retail search queries, given that more purchases are being made through voice commands and Amazon is widely thought to have a lead on Google in terms of smart-speaker penetration. He projects that roughly 70% of households will have speakers by 2022, and that Amazon will have 1.3 times more speakers in homes than Google will at that point, absent any dramatic action.
Amazon is dominating the voice-controlled speaker market, according to a new forecast from eMarketer out this morning. The maker of the Echo-branded speakers will have 70.6 percent of all voice-enabled speaker users in the U.S. this year – well ahead of Google Home's 23.8 percent and other, smaller players like Lenovo, LG, Harmon Kardon, and Mattel, who combined only account for 5.6 percent of users.
The new report backs up another from VoiceLabs released in January, which also found that Amazon was leading the voice-first device market, thanks to Echo's popularity.
While the market itself is not expected to be a winner-take-all scenario, competitors like Amazon and Google will win entire homes, as most consumers have said they wouldn't consider buying a competing device once they already own one voice-controlled speaker.
Gee whiz!
Voice-enabled smart speakers to reach 55% of U.S. households by 2022, says report
Adoption of voice-powered smart speakers is taking off. According to a new report from Juniper Research out this morning, smart devices like the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Sonos One will be installed in a majority – that is, 55 percent – of U.S. households by the year 2022. By that time, over 70 million households will have at least one of these smart speakers in their home, and the total number of installed devices will top 175 million.
The new forecast follows other reports pointing to growth in the voice-enabled speaker market, including one from eMarketer this spring which said that 35.6 million U.S. consumers would use a voice-activated device at least once per month in 2017, representing 128.9 percent growth over last year.
Despite the increased adoption of smart speakers with voice control capabilities, the new report points out that the majority of voice assistant usage won't be through these in-home devices. Instead, the most usage will occur on smartphones, with over 5 billion assistants installed on smartphones worldwide by 2022.
Amazon teaches Alexa Japanese for Echo's next destination
Amazon's Echo, Plus and Dot speakers will finally be available in Japan starting next week. To prepare for the devices' arrival in the island nation, the e-retail giant taught the voice assistant how to understand and respond in the Japanese language. Alexa SVP Tom Taylor said the company designed an all-new experience "from the ground up for Japanese customers, including a new Japanese voice, local knowledge and over 250 skills from Japanese developers."
A series of recently disclosed critical Bluetooth flaws that affect billions of Android, iOS, Windows and Linux devices have now been discovered in millions of AI-based voice-activated personal assistants, including Google Home and Amazon Echo.
As estimated during the discovery of this devastating threat, several IoT and smart devices whose operating systems are often updated less frequently than smartphones and desktops are also vulnerable to BlueBorne.
BlueBorne is the name given to the sophisticated attack exploiting a total of eight Bluetooth implementation vulnerabilities that allow attackers within the range of the targeted devices to run malicious code, steal sensitive information, take complete control, and launch man-in-the-middle attacks.
What's worse? Triggering the BlueBorne exploit doesn't require victims to click any link or open any file—all without requiring user interaction. Also, most security products would likely not be able to detect the attack. What's even scarier is that once an attacker gains control of one Bluetooth-enabled device, he/she can infect any or all devices on the same network.
These Bluetooth vulnerabilities were patched by Google for Android in September, Microsoft for Windows in July, Apple for iOS one year before disclosure, and Linux distributions also shortly after disclosure. However, many of these 5 billion devices are still unpatched and open to attacks via these flaws.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by captain normal on Saturday June 30, @04:50PM
I really don't want any of these things hanging around my place. I plenty of headaches dealing with Android/Google on my semi_smart phone.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 30, @05:38PM
In spite of the hype, I literally do not know a single person that has one of these.
I've heard second hand of several people sending theirs back when the Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and emailed it randomly. [washingtonpost.com]
What I haven't heard is how many millions of dollars that family was paid to STFU.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 30, @04:52PM
Like the Normal Captain above - don't do me any favors. If you ship me a "smart" speaker, I'll just trash the damned thing.
If all men were sisters, would you let one marry your brother?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @05:03PM
for every
rodentprimate.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Saturday June 30, @05:09PM
I'd take it apart and sell the pieces on ebay. Actually, there might be a business idea in there somewhere.
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Saturday June 30, @05:35PM
So, if Alphagoogle gives us free smart speaker devices, we own them, right?
Rather than disassemble mine, I'd rather load Mycroft.ai [mycroft.ai] on it. Mycroft is my "smart(alec) assistant" of choice, free/libre software and protocols. It has fewer (and less well-developed) skills and a lower intelligence than the corporate AI devices like google assistant itself, or alexa, which I consider to be a pesky detail that stands a good chance of disappearing with time.
I currently run Mycroft on my main desktop PC (a ten-core Xeon monster) but am working on migrating it to a single-board ARM computer (A FriendlyArm NanoPC T3) in a custom-built device. If Google were to send me a pre-built device capable of running it, so much the better.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday June 30, @05:35PM
Well, you'd probably need to ask for it anyway, as otherwise, how should Google know where to deliver it?
On the other hand, it would be an effective way for Google to collect street addresses.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Saturday June 30, @05:07PM
I recall about 10-15 years ago on /. there was a submission about how some sheriff or something from a tiny town in Arkansas or similar suggested putting a camera in everyone's house to make sure they were following sex laws or something.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 30, @05:17PM
No, that was Hillary talking about Bills office.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Saturday June 30, @05:09PM
Should be at the top of the list to get one.