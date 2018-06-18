Stories
Engineer Creates New Design for Ultra-Thin Capacitive Sensors

[...] It hasn't previously been feasible to use capacitive sensing on extremely flexible, thin materials because they've needed to resist electrostatic forces that can either damage them or impede their movement.

"Researchers want the sensor to move with small forces from sound, without being affected by the electrostatic forces," Miles said.

In this most recent work, Miles has found a design that allows the thin, flexible sensor -- which could be spider silk or any other material just as thin -- to swing above two fixed electrodes.

"Because the sensor is at a 90-degree angle from the electrodes, the electrostatic forces don't affect its movement," said Miles.

Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/06/180626113435.htm

